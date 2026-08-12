Rays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Rays vs Athletics Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (72-46) vs. Athletics (47-72)

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Rays.TV

Rays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-180) | OAK: (+166)

TB: (-180) | OAK: (+166) Spread: TB: -1.5 (-120) | OAK: +1.5 (+100)

TB: -1.5 (-120) | OAK: +1.5 (+100) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 11-5, 2.75 ERA vs Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 2-8, 7.04 ERA

The probable starters are Drew Rasmussen (11-5) for the Rays and Jack Perkins (2-8) for the Athletics. Rasmussen and his team have a record of 10-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Rasmussen's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-4). When Perkins starts, the Athletics have gone 2-8-0 against the spread. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for five Perkins starts this season -- they lost every time.

Rays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (60.4%)

Rays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rays vs Athletics moneyline has the Rays as a -180 favorite, while the Athletics are a +166 underdog at home.

Rays vs Athletics Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rays are -120 to cover, while the Athletics are +100 to cover.

Rays vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Athletics on Aug. 12 is 10.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

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Rays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 49 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 116 games with a total this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 68-48-0 in 116 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 31 of the 82 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.8%).

The Athletics have gone 2-5 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer (28.6%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times this season for a 59-58-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 55-64-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 124 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .277 with 53 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .549.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.463) thanks to 38 extra-base hits. He's batting .302 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him ninth, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Diaz takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Liam Hicks has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.365/.438.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .288 with 56 walks and 57 runs scored.

Aranda enters this game on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has 26 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks while batting .245. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 91st, his on-base percentage is 64th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Soderstrom enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .263 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Jacob Wilson has 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .268. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Jeff McNeil is hitting .254 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 25 walks.

Zack Gelof is hitting .277 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 14 walks.

Rays vs Athletics Head to Head

8/10/2026: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/13/2025: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2025: 6-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/11/2025: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/2/2025: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/1/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/30/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/22/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/21/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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