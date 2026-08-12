Brewers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Padres Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (74-45) vs. San Diego Padres (63-57)

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-126) | SD: (+116)

MIL: (-126) | SD: (+116) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+130) | SD: +1.5 (-156)

MIL: -1.5 (+130) | SD: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Brewers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Brewers) - 6-7, 4.30 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Padres) - 10-7, 3.24 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Dustin May (6-7, 4.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Robbie Ray (10-7, 3.24 ERA). May's team is 12-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. May's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-2). The Padres are 11-9-0 against the spread when Ray starts. The Padres are 4-6 in Ray's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (58%)

Brewers vs Padres Moneyline

The Brewers vs Padres moneyline has Milwaukee as a -126 favorite, while San Diego is a +116 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Padres Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Padres. The Brewers are +130 to cover the spread, while the Padres are -156.

Brewers vs Padres Over/Under

Brewers versus Padres, on Aug. 12, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 90 games this season and have come away with the win 59 times (65.6%) in those contests.

This year Milwaukee has won 47 of 74 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 119 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 62-57-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have put together a 31-33 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.4% of those games).

San Diego has a record of 11-20 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (35.5%).

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times this season for a 54-64-2 record against the over/under.

The Padres have collected a 67-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.454) thanks to 46 extra-base hits. He has a .270 batting average and an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 44th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 97 hits and an OBP of .375 this season. He's batting .271 and slugging .506.

Among qualifiers, he is 39th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Bauers takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

William Contreras has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 98 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .483.

Chourio brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with three home runs, five walks and three RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a team-high OBP (.349) and slugging percentage (.414). He's batting .280.

He is 28th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Manny Machado is hitting .210 with 20 doubles, 23 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is currently 138th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jackson Merrill has racked up 111 hits, a team-best for the Padres.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .221 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 53 walks.

Brewers vs Padres Head to Head

8/10/2026: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2026: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/13/2026: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/12/2026: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/24/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/23/2025: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/22/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/7/2025: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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