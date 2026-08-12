Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 12

The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the Chicago Cubs playing the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and MASN

MNNT and MASN Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Shane Baz

Zebby Matthews vs. Shane Baz Records: Twins (59-62), Orioles (58-62)

Twins (59-62), Orioles (58-62) Twins Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 54.12%

54.12% Orioles Win Probability: 45.88%

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Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and NBCS-PH

CARD and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Zack Wheeler

Kyle Leahy vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Cardinals (60-60), Phillies (64-57)

Cardinals (60-60), Phillies (64-57) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.53%

50.53% Phillies Win Probability: 49.47%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics

Game Info

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RAYS

NBCS-CA and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Drew Rasmussen

Jack Perkins vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Athletics (47-73), Rays (73-46)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 60.45%

60.45% Athletics Win Probability: 39.55%

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Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and COLR

ARID and COLR Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Ryan Feltner

Merrill Kelly vs. Ryan Feltner Records: Diamondbacks (64-56), Rockies (46-73)

Diamondbacks (64-56), Rockies (46-73) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 67.07%

67.07% Rockies Win Probability: 32.93%

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Houston Astros at San Francisco Giants

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SCHN

NBCS-BA and SCHN Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Giants (49-70), Astros (61-59)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 50.93%

50.93% Astros Win Probability: 49.07%

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Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and BREW

SDPA and BREW Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Dustin May

Robbie Ray vs. Dustin May Records: Padres (63-57), Brewers (74-45)

Padres (63-57), Brewers (74-45) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Padres Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 57.98%

57.98% Padres Win Probability: 42.02%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and SportsNet PT

MIAM and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Carmen Mlodzinski

Janson Junk vs. Carmen Mlodzinski Records: Marlins (61-59), Pirates (58-63)

Marlins (61-59), Pirates (58-63) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 57.90%

57.90% Pirates Win Probability: 42.10%

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Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and CLEG

DSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Foster Griffin

Framber Valdez vs. Foster Griffin Records: Tigers (59-60), Guardians (58-62)

Tigers (59-60), Guardians (58-62) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 65.12%

65.12% Guardians Win Probability: 34.88%

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Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and MARQ

NATS and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. David Peterson

Miles Mikolas vs. David Peterson Records: Nationals (59-62), Cubs (70-50)

Nationals (59-62), Cubs (70-50) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.82%

55.82% Nationals Win Probability: 44.18%

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Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Bryce Miller

Will Warren vs. Bryce Miller Records: Yankees (67-52), Mariners (56-64)

Yankees (67-52), Mariners (56-64) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.33%

57.33% Mariners Win Probability: 42.67%

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Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NESN

SNET and NESN Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Ranger Suarez

José Soriano vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Blue Jays (58-63), Red Sox (64-55)

Blue Jays (58-63), Red Sox (64-55) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 54.72%

54.72% Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.28%

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New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and SNY

BravesVsn and SNY Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Zach Thornton

Tyler Mahle vs. Zach Thornton Records: Braves (72-48), Mets (53-68)

Braves (72-48), Mets (53-68) Braves Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Mets Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 58.54%

58.54% Mets Win Probability: 41.46%

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Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and CINR

CHSN and CINR Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Rhett Lowder

Luis Castillo vs. Rhett Lowder Records: White Sox (61-57), Reds (57-61)

White Sox (61-57), Reds (57-61) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Reds Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 59.62%

59.62% Reds Win Probability: 40.38%

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Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ROYL

SportsNet LA and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Daniel Lynch

Eric Lauer vs. Daniel Lynch Records: Dodgers (71-48), Royals (49-71)

Dodgers (71-48), Royals (49-71) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Royals Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 60.13%

60.13% Royals Win Probability: 39.87%

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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: George Klassen vs. Cal Quantrill

George Klassen vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Angels (46-74), Rangers (60-60)

Angels (46-74), Rangers (60-60) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Angels Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 57.30%

57.30% Angels Win Probability: 42.70%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.