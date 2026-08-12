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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 12

The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the Chicago Cubs playing the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Shane Baz
  • Records: Twins (59-62), Orioles (58-62)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 54.12%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 45.88%

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Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Zack Wheeler
  • Records: Cardinals (60-60), Phillies (64-57)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 50.53%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 49.47%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics

Game Info

  • When: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Drew Rasmussen
  • Records: Athletics (47-73), Rays (73-46)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 60.45%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 39.55%

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Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Ryan Feltner
  • Records: Diamondbacks (64-56), Rockies (46-73)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 67.07%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 32.93%

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Houston Astros at San Francisco Giants

Game Info

  • When: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs.
  • Records: Giants (49-70), Astros (61-59)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 50.93%
  • Astros Win Probability: 49.07%

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Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Dustin May
  • Records: Padres (63-57), Brewers (74-45)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 57.98%
  • Padres Win Probability: 42.02%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Carmen Mlodzinski
  • Records: Marlins (61-59), Pirates (58-63)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 57.90%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 42.10%

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Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Foster Griffin
  • Records: Tigers (59-60), Guardians (58-62)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 65.12%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 34.88%

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Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. David Peterson
  • Records: Nationals (59-62), Cubs (70-50)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 55.82%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 44.18%

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Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Bryce Miller
  • Records: Yankees (67-52), Mariners (56-64)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 57.33%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 42.67%

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Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Ranger Suarez
  • Records: Blue Jays (58-63), Red Sox (64-55)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 54.72%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.28%

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New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Zach Thornton
  • Records: Braves (72-48), Mets (53-68)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 58.54%
  • Mets Win Probability: 41.46%

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Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Rhett Lowder
  • Records: White Sox (61-57), Reds (57-61)
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 59.62%
  • Reds Win Probability: 40.38%

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Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Daniel Lynch
  • Records: Dodgers (71-48), Royals (49-71)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -240
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 60.13%
  • Royals Win Probability: 39.87%

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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Probable Pitchers: George Klassen vs. Cal Quantrill
  • Records: Angels (46-74), Rangers (60-60)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 57.30%
  • Angels Win Probability: 42.70%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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