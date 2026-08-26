White Sox vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Chicago White Sox are up against the Texas Rangers.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

White Sox vs Rangers Game Info

Chicago White Sox (69-63) vs. Texas Rangers (66-67)

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and RSN

White Sox vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-130) | TEX: (+110)

CHW: (-130) | TEX: (+110) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+168) | TEX: +1.5 (-205)

CHW: -1.5 (+168) | TEX: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

White Sox vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke (White Sox) - 7-6, 3.27 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 7-9, 4.26 ERA

The White Sox will give the ball to Sean Burke (7-6, 3.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to MacKenzie Gore (7-9, 4.26 ERA). When Burke starts, his team is 11-11-0 against the spread this season. Burke's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2. The Rangers have a 10-17-0 ATS record in Gore's 27 starts with a set spread. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Gore's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those matchups.

White Sox vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (51.3%)

White Sox vs Rangers Moneyline

The White Sox vs Rangers moneyline has Chicago as a -130 favorite, while Texas is a +110 underdog on the road.

White Sox vs Rangers Spread

The White Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The White Sox are +168 to cover, and the Rangers are -205.

The over/under for White Sox-Rangers on Aug. 26 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Rangers Betting Trends

The White Sox have been favorites in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (55.6%) in those contests.

This season Chicago has been victorious six times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The White Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The White Sox are 76-53-0 against the spread in their 129 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have a 27-30 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Texas has a record of 10-15 (40%).

The Rangers have played in 132 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-61-6).

The Rangers have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 60-72-0 ATS.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is batting .248 with 30 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .360 while slugging .496.

He is 85th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Vargas has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double, a home run, eight walks and three RBIs.

Chase Meidroth leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.398) thanks to 36 extra-base hits. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging in the major leagues.

Sam Antonacci leads Chicago with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .268 with 35 walks and 67 runs scored.

Munetaka Murakami has 77 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .221 with 42 extra-base hits.

Rangers Player Leaders

Ezequiel Duran has accumulated a team-best OBP (.330), while leading the Rangers in hits (117). He's batting .271 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 42nd, his on-base percentage is 73rd, and he is 50th in slugging.

Duran brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo paces his team with a .416 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 64th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger is batting .236 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 40 walks.

Joc Pederson has 11 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .236.

White Sox vs Rangers Head to Head

8/25/2026: 11-7 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

11-7 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/24/2026: 11-2 TEX (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-2 TEX (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2026: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/21/2026: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2026: 10-3 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-3 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/15/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/14/2025: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/13/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/25/2025: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!