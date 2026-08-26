Cardinals vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Baltimore Orioles.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cardinals vs Orioles Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (66-67) vs. Baltimore Orioles (64-68)

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and MASN

Cardinals vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-108) | BAL: (-108)

STL: (-108) | BAL: (-108) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-184) | BAL: -1.5 (+152)

STL: +1.5 (-184) | BAL: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 5-9, 3.54 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 7-12, 3.70 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Michael McGreevy (5-9) against the Orioles and Kyle Bradish (7-12). McGreevy's team is 13-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McGreevy's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Bradish starts, the Orioles are 12-13-0 against the spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Bradish's starts this season, and they went 7-5 in those games.

Cardinals vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (57%)

Cardinals vs Orioles Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -108 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -108 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Orioles Spread

Cardinals vs Orioles Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Orioles contest on Aug. 26, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (56.1%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 23-19 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals are 68-61-0 against the spread in their 129 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won 32 of the 67 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.8%).

Baltimore has gone 32-38 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (45.7%).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 131 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-60-4).

The Orioles have covered 52.7% of their games this season, going 69-62-0 ATS.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has an OPS of .843, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .487 this season. He has a .291 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Burleson hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis in total hits (144) this season while batting .287 with 55 extra-base hits. He's slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 14th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging in the major leagues.

JJ Wetherholt has 121 hits this season and has a slash line of .245/.347/.377.

Wetherholt has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run and two RBIs.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis in OBP (.358) this season, fueled by 120 hits.

Herrera has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with three walks.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up a team-high OBP (.364) and slugging percentage (.512), while leading the Orioles in hits (137, while batting .276).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 29th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson has 23 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .219. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .302.

His batting average is 126th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 113th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Leody Taveras is hitting .228 with 13 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Samuel Basallo is batting .233 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 26 walks.

Cardinals vs Orioles Head to Head

8/25/2026: 13-1 BAL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -105)

13-1 BAL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -105) 5/28/2025: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/27/2025: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/26/2025: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/20/2024: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/13/2023: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/12/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/11/2023: 11-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/11/2022: 10-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

10-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/10/2022: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!