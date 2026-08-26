Dodgers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Braves Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-52) vs. Atlanta Braves (77-55)

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, BravesVsn, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-130) | ATL: (+110)

LAD: (-130) | ATL: (+110) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+136) | ATL: +1.5 (-164)

LAD: -1.5 (+136) | ATL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Dodgers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 5-5, 4.42 ERA vs AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 0-0, 6.23 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Braves will counter with AJ Smith-Shawver. Sasaki and his team are 8-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sasaki's team has won 54.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-10). Smith-Shawver has started two games with set spreads, and the Braves failed to cover in both opportunities. The Braves have not been a moneyline underdog when Smith-Shawver starts this season.

Dodgers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.9%)

Dodgers vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Braves, Los Angeles is the favorite at -130, and Atlanta is +110 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Braves are -164 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +136.

Dodgers vs Braves Over/Under

Dodgers versus Braves, on Aug. 26, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 78, or 61.9%, of the 126 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 69-45 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 61 of their 131 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 131 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 54-77-0 against the spread.

The Braves have been the moneyline underdog 31 total times this season. They've finished 16-15 in those games.

Atlanta is 9-6 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 127 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-66-4).

The Braves have a 68-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.5% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 135 hits and an OBP of .388, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .287 batting average and a slugging percentage of .546.

He ranks 14th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .829, fueled by an OBP of .371 and a team-best slugging percentage of .458 this season. He's batting .299.

He is eighth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging in MLB.

Max Muncy has 102 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.349/.506.

Kyle Tucker is batting .231 with a .325 OBP and 57 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two walks and two RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has racked up 133 hits, a team-best for the Braves. He's batting .260 and slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 62nd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .255 with 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 71st, his on-base percentage is 106th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Michael Harris II has put up a team-best .491 slugging percentage.

Mauricio Dubon has 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .267.

Dodgers vs Braves Head to Head

8/25/2026: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/10/2026: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/9/2026: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/8/2026: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/4/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/2/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/2/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/1/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/31/2025: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/16/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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