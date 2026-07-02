Spain vs Austria World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets for Lamine Yamal Round of 32

⚡ YAMAL, 18, ALREADY THE 8TH-YOUNGEST SCORER IN WORLD CUP HISTORY AFTER HIS GOAL VS SAUDI ARABIA · ONLY THE SECOND PLAYER 18 OR YOUNGER TO OPEN THE SCORING AT A WORLD CUP SINCE PELE IN 1958 · NOW SPAIN'S MOST IMPORTANT WIDE OUTLET WITH NICO WILLIAMS INJURED · 1+ SOT -550 IS THE SHORTEST PRICE OF ANY PLAYER IN THE MATCH · KICKOFF 3PM ET TOMORROW

Match Details · Kickoff Tomorrow 🇪🇸 Spain vs Austria 🇦🇹 · 3PM ET · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood · FOX Spain -950 to advance · Spain haven't conceded a goal all tournament → R16 vs Portugal/Croatia

📖 The Case For Yamal Tomorrow

Yamal has already written himself into World Cup history this summer. His opening goal against Saudi Arabia — tapping in an Oyarzabal cross at the back post in the 10th minute — made him the eighth-youngest scorer in men's World Cup history at 18 years and 343 days, and only the second player 18 or younger to ever open the scoring at a World Cup, joining Pelé in 1958. It came on his first World Cup start, after he'd already shown his influence as a substitute against Cape Verde, creating a big chance and firing 10 passes into the penalty area in just 19 minutes off the bench while still managing a hamstring injury.

The underlying numbers are absurd for an 18-year-old: 41 goals and 38 assists in 138 Barcelona appearances, with 37 of those 41 goals coming off his signature left foot as he cuts in from the right. With Nico Williams now a doubt for tomorrow's match, Yamal becomes Spain's most important source of individual creation and directness out wide — the one attacker Austria's high press has no obvious answer for.

⚖️ The Case Against

De la Fuente has been careful with Yamal's workload as he continues managing that hamstring recovery — he was substituted at halftime against Saudi Arabia once the game was already put away at 3-0, meaning his minutes (and therefore his goal/assist window) can shrink fast if Spain build an early lead again. Austria's press, while leaky at the back, is also relentless and physical, and Ralf Rangnick's side has shown it can make even talented opponents work hard for service in the final third. And at these prices — Yamal is already priced shorter than every other player in the match bar Oyarzabal — there isn't much margin for the market to be wrong.

📋 Lamine Yamal — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Lamine Yamal · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · Spain vs Austria Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens +125 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +110 To Score or Assist 90 min + stoppage only -180 To Score or Assist — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -210 1+ Shots on Target Shortest price of any player in the match -550 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook · No First Goalscorer or 2+ Goals market included in this odds set

⭐ Best Yamal Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Coverage Play Yamal To Score or Assist -180 $18→$10 profit His assist tally at Barcelona (38 in 138 games) is nearly as remarkable as his goalscoring, and it's exactly the kind of production this market is built to capture. Whether he finishes a chance himself or sets one up for Oyarzabal, this is the cleanest read of his likely involvement. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The History-Chasing Goal Yamal — Anytime Goalscorer +125 $10→$22.50 He's already scored the tournament's most historically significant goal by an 18-year-old since Pelé. A second goal tomorrow would put him firmly in the Golden Boot conversation and give him a genuine plus-money route to add to his growing World Cup legend. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Foundation Prop Yamal 1+ Shots on Target -550 $55→$10 profit Even in a 19-minute cameo against Cape Verde he got two shots away. As the shortest price of any player in the match, this is essentially the market treating a Yamal shot on target as a near-certainty, provided he gets the minutes. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · For The Longer Window Yamal To Score or Assist (Incl. ET) -210 $21→$10 profit Only worth the shorter price over the 90-minute version if you're specifically worried this tight, physical Austria side drags things into extra time — a real possibility given Rangnick's pressing identity, even against heavy favorites.

📊 Where Yamal Sits Among Spain's Goal Threats Yamal's +125 anytime price is the second-shortest on the entire board, just behind Mikel Oyarzabal's +105 — the two clearly form Spain's top scoring tier. With Nico Williams doubtful and Alex Baena stepping in on the opposite flank, the Oyarzabal-Yamal connection down the right is likely to carry an even heavier share of Spain's attacking output than usual tomorrow.

🎯 Yamal-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Yamal to score or assist + Spain to advance + Yamal 1+ shot on target Three legs that all describe the same core thesis: Spain's most important attacker heavily involved in a favored win. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties; the other two legs are 90-minute only. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Lamine Yamal Props · Spain vs Austria · Tomorrow · 3PM ET Bet Lamine Yamal Props on FanDuel Now Anytime +125 · Score-or-Assist -180 · 1+ SOT -550

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Lamine Yamal: anytime goalscorer +125 (90 min) / +110 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -180 (90 min) / -210 (incl. ET) · 1+ shots on target -550 · Yamal scored his first World Cup goal vs Saudi Arabia at 18 years, 343 days — 8th-youngest scorer in World Cup history and only the second player 18 or younger to open the scoring at a World Cup since Pele in 1958 · 41 goals and 38 assists in 138 Barcelona appearances · Recovering from an April hamstring injury, workload managed carefully · Nico Williams doubtful for Spain, elevating Yamal's role · Spain -950 to advance, unbeaten and unbreached through the group stage · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Tomorrow, Thursday July 2, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER