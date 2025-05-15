Which NFL Teams Have the Hardest Early-Season Schedules in 2025?

The Baltimore Ravens are -- once again -- the belle of the ball entering 2025.

They're currently the favorites to win the AFC at +360 in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, edging out the Buffalo Bills at +370. The stalwart Kansas City Chiefs aren't far behind at +400, and nobody else is shorter than +1000.

The vibes in Baltimore are good after they inked Derrick Henry to a contract extension this week, and they return their core offensive superstars. Thus, you may be inclined to bite even at +360.

There's just one problem.

Those two other contenders in the AFC? The Ravens face both within the opening four weeks with both games on the road.

Yowza.

Thus, if you want to bet the Ravens, you've got incentive to sit on your thumbs and wait. If they drop both of those games -- and nobody would fault them if they did -- you can likely get them at a better number entering Week 5 with a much easier schedule in front of them. Knowing when to bet a team is important; knowing when not to may be even moreso.

We already ran through the teams with easy early-season schedules, meaning the best time to bet them is before Week 1. But which teams have a buying window that opens after their first couple of games?

Let's check it out.

Toughest Early-Season NFL Schedules in 2025

Baltimore Ravens

The dates with the Bills and the Chiefs are the Ravens' two toughest games of the season.

One aspect I didn't even mention in the open, though, is that they also host the Detroit Lions in Week 3. With that game in Baltimore, it forces a dome team to go outside, but it's still the Ravens' fourth-toughest game by my numbers.

Things open up quickly after that. I've got the Ravens favored by at least 2.5 points every game from Week 5 on, so as long as they emerge from the opening stretch with their superstars healthy, they should be able to surge. I'd just want to hold off until that time to bet them, both to avoid the schedule but also to have money tied up in the market for a shorter period of time.

Atlanta Falcons

This is a big year for Michael Penix Jr. as he tries to prove he's the Atlanta Falcons' franchise guy.

Unfortunately, those efforts may experience bumpiness early on.

Within their first six games, the Falcons face the Bills, Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I have them as underdogs in all of those games. The only time they're favored for me in those opening six games is against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, and that one's a toss-up because it's in Charlotte.

Things get a remarkable amount better from Week 8 on. They're favored for me in all but one game from Week 8 to Week 14, and they're 0.5-point underdogs in the other. So, as long as they escape from that opening stretch without injuries or battered confidence, they could be a buy.

Frankly, this is a blessing. Penix is a volatile asset due to the small sample size, so more time with eyes on him is a positive. We can watch him and the offense early, see how they perform, and decide prior to Week 8 if we want to buy in. It's possible things will be too disjointed, allowing us to avoid a bad bet. Or, if Penix does manage to play decent without winning too many games, it could make their in-season win total over an even more attractive value.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Getting a win in Week 1 will be critical for the Jacksonville Jaguars because the brown stuff hits the fan real quick after that.

The Jaguars open up against the Panthers at home. Doable.

In their next four games, though, they'll face Joe Burrow, C.J. Stroud, Brock Purdy, and Patrick Mahomes. Three of their four toughest games of the season come in that window.

Although they have a fine matchup in Week 6 (at home against the Seattle Seahawks), they are either on the road or facing a 2024 playoff team each of the next six games. I have the Jags projected at just 4.3 wins through their first 12 games.

Things get much better down the stretch with each of their three easiest games still to come, but we'll just have to hope the Jags still have a chance by that time. Otherwise, it could be another lost season.

This is a fun team to root for, given the fun pieces they have on offense. But if you want to bet on them, it's best to wait until at least Week 6 -- if not later -- to do so.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which futures stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.