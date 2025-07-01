Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1
Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.
The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info
- New York Yankees (48-36) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-38)
- Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
- Time: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: SNET and YES
Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-164) | TOR: (+138)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+104) | TOR: +1.5 (-125)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 10-2, 1.92 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 6-6, 4.21 ERA
The Yankees will give the nod to Max Fried (10-2) against the Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman (6-6). Fried's team is 11-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team is 13-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays have gone 8-8-0 against the spread when Gausman starts. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Gausman's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those games.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (54.9%)
Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +138 underdog despite being at home.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Blue Jays. The Yankees are +104 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -125.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- Yankees versus Blue Jays, on July 1, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Yankees have come away with 45 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season New York has come away with a win 26 times in 40 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of their 83 opportunities.
- The Yankees are 38-45-0 against the spread in their 83 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Blue Jays have compiled a 26-24 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52% of those games).
- Toronto is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.
- In the 83 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-35-3).
- The Blue Jays have covered 61.4% of their games this season, going 51-32-0 ATS.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York with 110 hits and an OBP of .458, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .717. He's batting .354.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 56th, his on-base percentage 76th, and his slugging percentage 48th.
- Bellinger takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.
- Paul Goldschmidt is batting .282 with a .422 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.
- Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 67 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .413.
- Volpe brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with a double, six walks and an RBI.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .386 on-base percentage to lead the Blue Jays. He's batting .282 while slugging .455.
- Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 36th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.
- Bo Bichette's .427 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .311.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 54th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.
- George Springer has collected 67 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.
- Alejandro Kirk is batting .311 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 6/30/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/27/2025: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 4/25/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 8/4/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 8/3/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 6/30/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/29/2024: 9-3 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/28/2024: 16-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/27/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/17/2024: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
