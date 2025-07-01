Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (48-36) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-38)

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and YES

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-164) | TOR: (+138)

NYY: (-164) | TOR: (+138) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+104) | TOR: +1.5 (-125)

NYY: -1.5 (+104) | TOR: +1.5 (-125) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 10-2, 1.92 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 6-6, 4.21 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Max Fried (10-2) against the Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman (6-6). Fried's team is 11-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team is 13-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays have gone 8-8-0 against the spread when Gausman starts. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Gausman's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those games.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (54.9%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +138 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Blue Jays. The Yankees are +104 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -125.

Yankees versus Blue Jays, on July 1, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 45 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 26 times in 40 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of their 83 opportunities.

The Yankees are 38-45-0 against the spread in their 83 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have compiled a 26-24 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52% of those games).

Toronto is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

In the 83 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-35-3).

The Blue Jays have covered 61.4% of their games this season, going 51-32-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 110 hits and an OBP of .458, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .717. He's batting .354.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 56th, his on-base percentage 76th, and his slugging percentage 48th.

Bellinger takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .282 with a .422 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 67 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .413.

Volpe brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with a double, six walks and an RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .386 on-base percentage to lead the Blue Jays. He's batting .282 while slugging .455.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 36th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette's .427 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualifying players, he is 54th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

George Springer has collected 67 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .311 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/30/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/27/2025: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/25/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/4/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/30/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/29/2024: 9-3 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/28/2024: 16-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

16-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/27/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2024: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

