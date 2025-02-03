FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Where to Bet Novelty Super Bowl LIX Props: Taylor Swift, Coin Toss, Halftime Show Odds

Where to Bet Novelty Super Bowl LIX Props: Taylor Swift, Coin Toss, Halftime Show Odds

Yes, the Super Bowl crowns each season's best team, but there's a lot more regarding the big game to get excited about.

There's the coin toss, of course, but also markets on the national anthem, the color of drink poured on the winning coach, the halftime show, and even on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Here are some of the most interesting Super Bowl LIX novelty prop bets -- and where you can bet them on FanDuel Sportsbook in the United States and Ontario (Canada).

All odds and Super Bowl Props availability subject to change.

Coin Toss Super Bowl Prop Bet Odds

Available in: AZ*, IA*, IL, IN*, MD*, MI, MS*, NJ, NY*, PA*, PR, VT*, WA*, WV*, WY*, and Ontario (Canada)
*Some related wagers may not be approved, and odds availability may change.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Result Betting Odds

Coin Toss Result
Heads
Tails

Super Bowl Coin Toss Winner Betting Odds

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Odds: To Win Coin Toss and Game

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Prop Bet Oddss

Available in: IL, NJ, and Ontario (Canada)

Super Bowl Gatorade Betting Odds: Color of First Gatorade Poured on Winning Head Coach

All bets are void if there is no Gatorade shower for the winning head coach.

  • Purple: +200
  • Yellow/Lime or Green: +210
  • Orange: +500
  • Blue: +650
  • Red/Pink: +750
  • Water/Clear: +1000

National Anthem Super Bowl Prop Bet Odds

Available in: Ontario (Canada)

Super Bowl National Anthem Length Betting Odds

Settled from the first note played (instrument or voice) to last note (instrument or voice) of the Star Spangled Banner US National Anthem sung by Jon Batiste.

  • Over 120.5 seconds: -142
  • Under 120.5 seconds: +114

Will Jon Batiste Perform the National Anthem With a Piano?

Settled "yes" if Jon Batiste plays one or more notes on a piano throughout the performance of the Star Spangled Banner US National Anthem. Must be shown on broadcast.

  • Yes: -400
  • No: +290

Total Length of Last Brave Note Sung by Jon Batiste

Settled from the time it takes Jon Batiste to says the last word in the US National Anthem "Brave".

  • Over 3.5 seconds: -113
  • Under 3.5 seconds: -113

Will a Player or Coach Cry During the National Anthem?

Settled "yes" if a player or coach is shown on broadcast with a tear on their cheek during the duration of the National Anthem. Must be shown on TSN/CTV broadcast.

  • Yes: -1000
  • No: +520

Taylor Swift Super Bowl Prop Bet Oddss

Available in: Ontario (Canada)

Will Travis Kelce Propose to Taylor Swift Post-Super Bowl?

Proposal must be on field after game.

  • Yes: +750
  • No: -1500

Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet Odds

Available in: Ontario (Canada)

Kendrick Lamar First Song Betting Odds

Settled on the first song played by Kendrick Lamar according to Setlist.fm. Song played from tape will be excluded. All bets action. Bets after official announcement will be void.

  • Humble: +160
  • Not Like Us: +380
  • King Kunta: +430
  • Squabble up: +430
  • DNA: +500
  • A.D.H.D: +500
  • Euphoria: +600
  • N95: +600
  • Swimming Pools: +750
  • Like That: +750
  • United in Grief: +750
  • Luther: +750
  • Gloria: +750
  • TV Off: +750
  • Money Trees: +900
  • m.A.A.d City: +900
  • Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe: +900
  • All the Stars: +1000
  • Family Ties: +1100
  • Collard Greens: +1100
  • Alright: +1300
  • Heart 5: +1400
  • Count Me Out: +1600
  • Meet the Grahams: +1600
  • Element: +1900
  • Mona Lisa: +2400
  • LOVE.: +2400
  • Bad Blood: +2900
  • Rich Spirit: +2900
  • Hiiipower: +3100

Kendrick Lamar Last Song Betting Odds

Settled on the last song played by Kendrick Lamar according to Setlist.fm. Song played from tape will be excluded. All bets action. Bets after official announcement will be void.

  • Not Like Us: -160
  • All the Stars: +210
  • Savior: +470
  • King Kunta: +490
  • Humble: +550
  • Luther: +600
  • Gloria: +600
  • Family Ties: +650
  • LOVE.: +650
  • TV Off: +650
  • Like That: +700
  • Euphoria: +800
  • Squabble Up: +900
  • N95: +900
  • United in Grief: +1000
  • Swimming Pools (Drank): +1100
  • Alright: +1300
  • Money Trees: +1600
  • A.D.H.D: +1600
  • Rich Spirit: +1600
  • ELEMENT: +1900
  • DNA: +2600
  • The Heart Part 5: +2900
  • Mona Lisa: +2900
  • MAAD City: +3700

Total Number of Songs Betting Odds

Settled according to the number of songs as recorded by setlist.fm.

  • Over 10.5: +100
  • Under 10.5: -122

Celebrity Guest to Appear on Stage Betting Odds

Settled on the celebrity physically appearing on stage and singing for at least 10 seconds and listed on Selist.fm. All bets action. Bets after an official announcement will be void.

  • Baby Keem: +110
  • lil' wayne: +164
  • Future: +184
  • Metro Boomin: +184
  • Jay Rock: +205
  • Doechii: +210
  • Travis Scott: +250
  • Tyler, The Creator: +310
  • Janet Jackson: +490
  • Schoolboy Q: +600
  • Rihanna: +600
  • A$AP Rocky: +750
  • Eminem: +750
  • Taylor Swift: +750
  • Lefty gunplay: +750
  • Demar Derozan: +790
  • Beyonce: +900
  • Anderson .Paak: +1120
  • Sia: +1500
  • U2: +1500
  • Jay-Z: +1800
  • Imagine Dragons: +2400
  • Maroon 5: +2400
  • Drake: +3500

How Many Diss Tracks Will Kendrick Lamar Sing About Drake?

Settled based on the following songs; Not Like Us, Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, and Meet the Grahams if sang live at the Kendrick Lamar Half Time Show according to setlist.fm.

  • 1+: -2200
  • 2+: -400
  • 3+: +210
  • 4: +750

Will Drake Release a Song on Super Bowl Sunday?

Settled "yes" if Drake releases a single and/or album on February 9th, 2025. Leaks will not count. Bets after official announcement will be void.

  • Yes: +370
  • No: -600

Will Kendrick Lamar Wear a Hoodie for First Song?

Settled "yes" if Kendrick Lamar is wearing a hoodie for the first time he is shown broadcasted live on stage.

  • Yes: -128
  • No: -102

Super Bowl Novelty Prop Bet Oddss

Available in: Ontario (Canada)

Who Will the MVP Thank First? Post Game Acceptance Speech

Settled based on the first word mentioned by the MVP Champion on the podium after the game. Must be shown on broadcast. All bets void if not speech given or shown.

  • God/Religious Figure: -265
  • Teammates: +420
  • Family: +680
  • Fans: +1300
  • Team Organization: +1500
  • Coach: +1700

Will There Be a Field Goal Doink?

Settled "yes" if a field goal kick hits the goal post one or more times during the duration of the Super Bowl LIX.

  • Yes: +500
  • No: -950

Will There Be a Power Outage on Super Bowl Sunday?

Settled on the NFL and the Ceasars Superdome releasing an official statement about power outage delays.

  • No: -2500
  • Yes: +870

What Team Will Jason Kelce Wear on Super Bowl Sunday?

Settled on what jersey or outfit Jason Kelce is wearing as shown on broadcast or/ and on ESPN, NFL or Jason Kelce official social media accounts. Bets void is Jason Kelce is not shown pub at Super Bowl LIX.

  • Philadelphia Eagles: -146
  • No Jersey/ team logo: +164
  • Kansas City Chiefs: +430

Total Canadian Viewers Super Bowl LIX

Settled on total unique Canadian Viewers according to the official press release from Bell Media.

  • Over 19.5 Million Viewers: +110
  • Under 19.5 Million Viewers: -138

Temperature at Time of Kick Off

Settled according to the temperature at 6:30 pm EST in New Orleans Lakefront Airport from the source National Weather Service (forecast.weather.gov).

  • 16 - 20.9° C: +108
  • 11 - 15.9° C: +280
  • 21 - 25.9° C: +310
  • 6 - 10.9° C: +870
  • 0 - 5.9° C: +1400
  • 26° C +: +1500

