Where to Bet Novelty Super Bowl LIX Props: Taylor Swift, Coin Toss, Halftime Show Odds

Yes, the Super Bowl crowns each season's best team, but there's a lot more regarding the big game to get excited about.

There's the coin toss, of course, but also markets on the national anthem, the color of drink poured on the winning coach, the halftime show, and even on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Here are some of the most interesting Super Bowl LIX novelty prop bets -- and where you can bet them on FanDuel Sportsbook in the United States and Ontario (Canada).

Super Bowl Coin Toss Result Betting Odds

Coin Toss Result Coin Toss Result Heads -104 Tails -104 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl Coin Toss Winner Betting Odds

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Odds: To Win Coin Toss and Game

Super Bowl Gatorade Betting Odds: Color of First Gatorade Poured on Winning Head Coach

All bets are void if there is no Gatorade shower for the winning head coach.

Purple: +200

Yellow/Lime or Green: +210

Orange: +500

Blue: +650

Red/Pink: +750

Water/Clear: +1000

Super Bowl National Anthem Length Betting Odds

Settled from the first note played (instrument or voice) to last note (instrument or voice) of the Star Spangled Banner US National Anthem sung by Jon Batiste.

Over 120.5 seconds: -142

Under 120.5 seconds: +114

Will Jon Batiste Perform the National Anthem With a Piano?

Settled "yes" if Jon Batiste plays one or more notes on a piano throughout the performance of the Star Spangled Banner US National Anthem. Must be shown on broadcast.

Yes: -400

No: +290

Total Length of Last Brave Note Sung by Jon Batiste

Settled from the time it takes Jon Batiste to says the last word in the US National Anthem "Brave".

Over 3.5 seconds: -113

Under 3.5 seconds: -113

Will a Player or Coach Cry During the National Anthem?

Settled "yes" if a player or coach is shown on broadcast with a tear on their cheek during the duration of the National Anthem. Must be shown on TSN/CTV broadcast.

Yes: -1000

No: +520



Will Travis Kelce Propose to Taylor Swift Post-Super Bowl?

Proposal must be on field after game.

Yes: +750

No: -1500



Kendrick Lamar First Song Betting Odds

Settled on the first song played by Kendrick Lamar according to Setlist.fm. Song played from tape will be excluded. All bets action. Bets after official announcement will be void.

Humble: +160

Not Like Us: +380

King Kunta: +430

Squabble up: +430

DNA: +500

A.D.H.D: +500

Euphoria: +600

N95: +600

Swimming Pools: +750

Like That: +750

United in Grief: +750

Luther: +750

Gloria: +750

TV Off: +750

Money Trees: +900

m.A.A.d City: +900

Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe: +900

All the Stars: +1000

Family Ties: +1100

Collard Greens: +1100

Alright: +1300

Heart 5: +1400

Count Me Out: +1600

Meet the Grahams: +1600

Element: +1900

Mona Lisa: +2400

LOVE.: +2400

Bad Blood: +2900

Rich Spirit: +2900

Hiiipower: +3100

Kendrick Lamar Last Song Betting Odds

Settled on the last song played by Kendrick Lamar according to Setlist.fm. Song played from tape will be excluded. All bets action. Bets after official announcement will be void.

Not Like Us: -160

All the Stars: +210

Savior: +470

King Kunta: +490

Humble: +550

Luther: +600

Gloria: +600

Family Ties: +650

LOVE.: +650

TV Off: +650

Like That: +700

Euphoria: +800

Squabble Up: +900

N95: +900

United in Grief: +1000

Swimming Pools (Drank): +1100

Alright: +1300

Money Trees: +1600

A.D.H.D: +1600

Rich Spirit: +1600

ELEMENT: +1900

DNA: +2600

The Heart Part 5: +2900

Mona Lisa: +2900

MAAD City: +3700

Total Number of Songs Betting Odds

Settled according to the number of songs as recorded by setlist.fm.

Over 10.5: +100

Under 10.5: -122

Celebrity Guest to Appear on Stage Betting Odds

Settled on the celebrity physically appearing on stage and singing for at least 10 seconds and listed on Selist.fm. All bets action. Bets after an official announcement will be void.

Baby Keem: +110

lil' wayne: +164

Future: +184

Metro Boomin: +184

Jay Rock: +205

Doechii: +210

Travis Scott: +250

Tyler, The Creator: +310

Janet Jackson: +490

Schoolboy Q: +600

Rihanna: +600

A$AP Rocky: +750

Eminem: +750

Taylor Swift: +750

Lefty gunplay: +750

Demar Derozan: +790

Beyonce: +900

Anderson .Paak: +1120

Sia: +1500

U2: +1500

Jay-Z: +1800

Imagine Dragons: +2400

Maroon 5: +2400

Drake: +3500

How Many Diss Tracks Will Kendrick Lamar Sing About Drake?

Settled based on the following songs; Not Like Us, Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, and Meet the Grahams if sang live at the Kendrick Lamar Half Time Show according to setlist.fm.

1+: -2200

2+: -400

3+: +210

4: +750

Will Drake Release a Song on Super Bowl Sunday?

Settled "yes" if Drake releases a single and/or album on February 9th, 2025. Leaks will not count. Bets after official announcement will be void.

Yes: +370

No: -600

Will Kendrick Lamar Wear a Hoodie for First Song?

Settled "yes" if Kendrick Lamar is wearing a hoodie for the first time he is shown broadcasted live on stage.

Yes: -128

No: -102

Who Will the MVP Thank First? Post Game Acceptance Speech

Settled based on the first word mentioned by the MVP Champion on the podium after the game. Must be shown on broadcast. All bets void if not speech given or shown.

God/Religious Figure: -265

Teammates: +420

Family: +680

Fans: +1300

Team Organization: +1500

Coach: +1700

Will There Be a Field Goal Doink?

Settled "yes" if a field goal kick hits the goal post one or more times during the duration of the Super Bowl LIX.

Yes: +500

No: -950

Will There Be a Power Outage on Super Bowl Sunday?

Settled on the NFL and the Ceasars Superdome releasing an official statement about power outage delays.

No: -2500

Yes: +870

What Team Will Jason Kelce Wear on Super Bowl Sunday?

Settled on what jersey or outfit Jason Kelce is wearing as shown on broadcast or/ and on ESPN, NFL or Jason Kelce official social media accounts. Bets void is Jason Kelce is not shown pub at Super Bowl LIX.

Philadelphia Eagles: -146

No Jersey/ team logo: +164

Kansas City Chiefs: +430

Total Canadian Viewers Super Bowl LIX

Settled on total unique Canadian Viewers according to the official press release from Bell Media.

Over 19.5 Million Viewers: +110

Under 19.5 Million Viewers: -138

Temperature at Time of Kick Off

Settled according to the temperature at 6:30 pm EST in New Orleans Lakefront Airport from the source National Weather Service (forecast.weather.gov).

16 - 20.9° C: +108

11 - 15.9° C: +280

21 - 25.9° C: +310

6 - 10.9° C: +870

0 - 5.9° C: +1400

26° C +: +1500

