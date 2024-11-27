Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

On Saturday in college football, the Western Michigan Broncos are playing the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Western Michigan: (-235) | Eastern Michigan: (+190)

Western Michigan: (-235) | Eastern Michigan: (+190) Spread: Western Michigan: -6.5 (-118) | Eastern Michigan: +6.5 (-104)

Western Michigan: -6.5 (-118) | Eastern Michigan: +6.5 (-104) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Western Michigan has four wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

As at least a 6.5-point favorite, Western Michigan has two wins ATS (2-3).

There have been seven Western Michigan games (of 11) that went over the total this season.

Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 7-4-0 this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more, Eastern Michigan has two wins ATS (2-1).

This year, six of Eastern Michigan's 11 games have hit the over.

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (74.3%)

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread

Western Michigan is a 6.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan. Western Michigan is -118 to cover the spread, and Eastern Michigan is -104.

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under

An over/under of 56.5 has been set for Western Michigan-Eastern Michigan on Nov. 30, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan reveal Western Michigan as the favorite (-235) and Eastern Michigan as the underdog (+190).

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Western Michigan 29.7 51 32.6 114 54.6 11 Eastern Michigan 26.6 81 28.1 92 50.0 11

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Stadium: Waldo Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan analysis on FanDuel Research.