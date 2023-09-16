West Virginia vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers.

West Virginia vs Pittsburgh Odds & Spread

Moneyline: West Virginia: (-140) | Pittsburgh: (+116)

West Virginia: (-140) | Pittsburgh: (+116) Spread: West Virginia: -2.5 (-115) | Pittsburgh: +2.5 (-105)

West Virginia: -2.5 (-115) | Pittsburgh: +2.5 (-105) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

West Virginia vs Pittsburgh Betting Trends

West Virginia hasn won once against the spread this season.

West Virginia has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

West Virginia has had two games (out of two) go over the total this year.

Pittsburgh has posted one win against the spread this season.

All two Pittsburgh games have hit the over this year.

West Virginia vs Pittsburgh Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (65.2%)

West Virginia vs Pittsburgh Point Spread

Pittsburgh is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-105 odds), and West Virginia, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

West Virginia vs Pittsburgh Over/Under

The over/under for West Virginia-Pittsburgh on September 16 is 47.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

West Virginia vs Pittsburgh Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh reveal West Virginia as the favorite (-140) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+116).

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Points Insights

The Mountaineers had an average implied point total of 34.1 last season, which is 9.1 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (25).

Last season, West Virginia scored more than 25 points seven times.

The average implied point total last season for the Panthers (30.5) is 7.5 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (23).

