Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Athletics.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Twins vs Athletics Game Info

Minnesota Twins (64-69) vs. Athletics (52-81)

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Twins.TV

Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-142) | OAK: (+120)

MIN: (-142) | OAK: (+120) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+110) | OAK: +1.5 (-132)

MIN: -1.5 (+110) | OAK: +1.5 (-132) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 3-7, 5.57 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 8-8, 3.60 ERA

The Twins will call on Connor Prielipp (3-7) against the Athletics and J.T. Ginn (8-8). Prielipp's team is 10-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Prielipp has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Athletics have a 14-9-0 ATS record in Ginn's 23 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have a 9-7 record in Ginn's 16 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (50.8%)

Twins vs Athletics Moneyline

The Twins vs Athletics moneyline has the Twins as a -142 favorite, while the Athletics are a +120 underdog at home.

Twins vs Athletics Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Twins are +110 to cover, while the Athletics are -132 to cover.

Twins vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Athletics on Aug. 26 is 10. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

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Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 25, or 54.3%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year, the Twins have won eight of 17 games when listed as at least -142 or better on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 130 games with a total this season.

The Twins are 70-60-0 against the spread in their 130 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have compiled a 36-60 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 16-34 (32%).

The Athletics have played in 133 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-65-2).

The Athletics have covered 45.9% of their games this season, going 61-72-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee is hitting .247 with 21 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .300 and a slugging percentage of .432.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 87th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Lee has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two home runs and two RBIs.

Josh Bell leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.424) thanks to 45 extra-base hits. He's batting .253 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualified, he is 75th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Kody Clemens leads Minnesota with 102 hits. He is batting .237 this season and 48 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Luke Keaschall leads Minnesota in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 115 hits.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jeff McNeil is hitting .264 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .227 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 117th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Zack Gelof has 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .258.

Carlos Cortes has 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks while hitting .258.

Twins vs Athletics Head to Head

8/25/2026: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/24/2026: 9-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/26/2026: 11-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-8 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/25/2026: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/24/2026: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/21/2025: 8-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/20/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/19/2025: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/5/2025: 14-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

14-3 OAK (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/4/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

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