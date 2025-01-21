West Virginia vs Arizona State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The Arizona State Sun Devils (10-7, 1-5 Big 12) will visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) after losing three road games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

West Virginia vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Arena: WVU Coliseum

West Virginia vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: West Virginia win (78.4%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Tuesday's West Virginia-Arizona State spread (West Virginia -7.5) or total (133.5 points).

West Virginia vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

West Virginia is 10-7-0 ATS this season.

Arizona State has covered 10 times in 16 matchups with a spread this year.

West Virginia covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Arizona State covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (40%).

Against the spread, the Mountaineers have played better when playing at home, covering six times in 10 home games, and two times in four road games.

Against the spread, the Sun Devils have an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (3-3-0 record) and on the road (2-2-0).

West Virginia has covered the spread five times in seven conference games.

Arizona State has won twice against the spread in Big 12 play this season.

West Virginia vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

West Virginia has yet to lose any of the seven games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Mountaineers have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -330 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona State has won four of the 10 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

The Sun Devils have not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +260 or longer in four chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies West Virginia has a 76.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

West Virginia vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

West Virginia averages 72.6 points per game (236th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per outing (20th in college basketball). It has a +150 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Javon Small leads West Virginia, recording 19.8 points per game (18th in the nation).

Arizona State puts up 74.8 points per game (187th in college basketball) while allowing 72.4 per outing (216th in college basketball). It has a +41 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 2.4 points per game.

BJ Freeman's team-leading 13.2 points per game rank him 472nd in college basketball.

The Mountaineers are 251st in college basketball at 31.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 fewer than the 33.7 their opponents average.

Amani Hansberry's 5.6 rebounds per game lead the Mountaineers and rank 420th in college basketball action.

The Sun Devils grab 32.5 rebounds per game (178th in college basketball), compared to the 32.8 of their opponents.

Jayden Quaintance leads the team with 8.6 rebounds per game (43rd in college basketball).

West Virginia ranks 190th in college basketball with 95.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 26th in college basketball defensively with 83.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Sun Devils' 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 221st in college basketball, and the 90.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 158th in college basketball.

