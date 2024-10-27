Week 8 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Sunday Game

The entire NFL is in action for Week 8. No teams have a bye, and there are only the three traditional primetime games (Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night) with no overseas matchups.

That gives us a lot to dig into ahead of Week 8's slate.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game on Sunday.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 8 NFL Odds and Predictions

numberFire Prediction: Dolphins (62.4%)

The Dolphins' injury report is a bit up-and-down for the week. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was a full participant for Thursday's practice, but wide receivers Tyreek Hill (foot) and Jaylen Waddle (quad) were limited.

In fact, Hill was downgraded mid-week and was placed on the injury report on Thursday after not being on it on Wednesday.

The team's offensive expectations are largely dependent on the health of these three players.

Arizona is off a short week after a 17-15 win over the Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 7.

numberFire Prediction: Commanders (58.7%)

The Bears are 4-2 and coming off of a bye.

The top pick in this year's NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, has gone for at least 300 yards passing in two of his last four games and has thrown multiple touchdowns in three of those games.

The second overall pick this year, Jayden Daniels, suffered a rib injury in Week 7; his status is in doubt.

Washington beat the Panthers 40-7 behind 205 yards and 2 touchdowns from Marcus Mariota as well as 71 rushing yards and a touchdown from Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 7.

numberFire Prediction: Jets (57.8%)

These teams split last year's low-scoring regular season series with both road teams winning. The first matchup in New Jersey finished 15-10, and the Week 18 rematch saw the Jets win 17-3 at Gillette Stadium.

This series will look a lot different with new personnel on both sides.

New England lost 32-16 in London to the Jaguars. Quarterback Drake Maye threw for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns on 37 attempts, but New England got nothing going on the ground.

The Jets lost 37-15 on Sunday night in Pittsburgh in Davante Adams' debut with the team. Adams ran just one fewer route than Garrett Wilson and tied for a team-high nine targets in his debut.

numberFire Prediction: Packers (65.8%)

The Packers have a 2-1 road record ahead of this matchup with the Jaguars, who are traveling back after a Sunday game in London at Wembley Stadium.

In that overseas matchup, Jacksonville fell behind 10-0 but then outscored New England 32-6 after that.

Running back Tank Bigsby ran 26 times for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns in relief of Travis Etienne. Rookie Brian Thomas Jr. caught 5 of 5 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Green Bay beat the Texans on a late field goal from Brandon McManus in a game where Jordan Love threw for 3 touchdowns, including Josh Jacobs' first ever receiving touchdown.

numberFire Prediction: Buccaneers (63.0%)

Though it's only Week 8, we are getting a divisional matchup repeat in the NFC South in this game between the Falcons and Buccaneers, who play the Ravens on Monday night in Week 7.

They played in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football.

The Falcons won 36-30 in overtime behind 509 yards from Kirk Cousins. Drake London had 154 yards and a score on 12 catches, and Darnell Mooney had 105 yards on 9 grabs with 2 touchdowns.

The Buccaneers didn't get a single receiver over 65 yards -- the Falcons had five: London (154), Mooney (105), Kyle Pitts (88), KhaDarel Hodge (67), and Ray-Ray McCloud (66).

Despite the low yardage outputs for Tampa Bay, Baker Mayfield threw for 180 yards and 3 touchdowns, 2 of which went to Mike Evans. Chris Godwin is out for the year, and Evans is expected to be out until the team's bye week.

numberFire Prediction: Ravens (78.0%)

Baltimore will be on a short week after playing in Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football in Week 7. The Ravens won 41-31.

The Browns are in the middle of a three-game home stand (versus the Bengals, Ravens, and Chargers).

Last season, these two teams split the regular season series with each home team losing.

In Week 4, Baltimore won 28-3 in Cleveland behind a four-touchdown game from Lamar Jackson. Dorian Thompson-Robinson started for the Browns.

The rematch took place in Week 10. The Browns won 33-31 in Baltimore and erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to do so.

With Deshaun Watson's early exit (Achilles) in Week 7, Thompson-Robinson could be in line for another start -- but had a finger injury of his own late in Week 7. Jameis Winston finished the game for Cleveland.

numberFire Prediction: Texans (59.3%)

Indianapolis will need to show up on the road here, as they're 1-2 away from Lucas Oil Stadium so far this season and they already lost the first game in this series back in Week 1 (29-27).

In that matchup, Anthony Richardson threw for 212 yards, 125 of which came from Alec Pierce.

The Colts couldn't slow down Joe Mixon, who ran 30 times for 159 yards and a touchdown. Nico Collins also accounted for 117 yards receiving, and Stefon Diggs scored twice.

As the only team within striking distance -- at this point in the season -- of the Texans in the AFC South, Indianapolis could really use a victory in this matchup and earn a series split.

Houston will look to bounce back after a 24-22 road loss to the Packers in Week 7, a game in which CJ Stroud threw for only 86 yards on 21 attempts as the team leaned on Mixon (25 carries, 115 yards, and 2 touchdowns).

numberFire Prediction: Lions (83.0%)

The Lions are 2-1 at home so far this season and -- thanks to a bye -- this will be their first and only home game in October. And they'll be coming off of a last-second win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Jahmyr Gibbs (15 carries for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns plus 44 yards receiving on 4 targets) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (8 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown) were the offensive focal points in that victory.

Tennessee couldn't hang with the Bills in Week 7 and lost 34-10.

Mason Rudolph threw 40 times for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but no pass-catcher had more than 50 yards.

numberFire Prediction: Chargers (75.0%)

The Saints were unable to hang with the Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 and lost 33-10 for a fifth consecutive loss.

In a game without Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Taysom Hill, Spencer Rattler threw 35 times for 172 yards (4.9 yards per attempt) and had a 71.4% completion percentage but was sacked 6 times.

Alvin Kamara totaled only 24 yards despite 7 carries and 7 targets.

The Chargers are on a short week after traveling to face the Cardinals on Monday night in Week 7. They lost 17-15 despite 349 yards from Justin Herbert.

numberFire Prediction: Bills (62.6%)

The Bills have a 2-2 road record but have an added weapon in Amari Cooper after a mid-season trade. Cooper ran just 11 routes but had 5 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in the team's 34-10 win over Tennessee in Week 7.

Keon Coleman led the team in routes (28) and had 125 scoreless yards on 7 targets (4 catches).

Seattle also happens to be 2-2 at home and have cooled off after a 3-0 start to the season before bouncing back with a big road win over Atlanta (34-14).

Kenneth Walker played through an illness to record 69 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards with 2 total touchdowns in that matchup.

This matchup has game of the week potential.

numberFire Prediction: Bengals (55.4%)

The Bengals will look to earn their first home win of the season this week against the Eagles. Cincinnati is 0-3 at Paycor Stadium. They've lost by 6, 1, and 3 for a total point differential of just -10 in those three losses.

They held on to beat the Browns 21-14 on the road in Week 7, with Joe Burrow's 2 touchdowns being split between Tee Higgins (4 catches for 82 yards) and Ja'Marr Chase (5 catches for 55 yards).

Philadelphia also earned a divisional road win (28-3) over the Giants.

Saquon Barkley ran 17 times for 176 yards and a touchdown, and Jalen Hurts threw only 14 attempts. In fact, Kenneth Gainwell had nearly as many carries (13) as Hurts had pass attempts in the lopsided victory.

numberFire Prediction: Broncos (75.3%)

Denver improved to 4-3 with a 33-10 win over the Saints in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football. They now have a +39 point differential and a 3-1 road record.

Bo Nix has just 5 touchdowns to 5 interceptions with a yards-per-attempt rate of 5.6 but has taken only 9 sacks and has rushed for 255 yards, trailing only Javonte Williams' 301 rushing yards on the team. Nix also leads the team in rushing scores with three.

There is still ground to make up to catch the Chiefs in the AFC West, but a wild card push could be coming for Denver.

Carolina sits at 1-6 and has lost four straight games. Their -133 point differential is the only mark worse than a -76 this season.

numberFire Prediction: Chiefs (75.8%)

Out of their bye last week, the Chiefs traveled to face the 49ers and will be on the road against the Raiders. They'll be back home for two games and then back on the road for two matchups.

Kansas City beat the 49ers 28-18 on the road in Week 7 despite 2 interceptions and no touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes. Kareem Hunt ran for 2 touchdowns on 22 attempts (78 yards). Only Noah Gray (66 yards) had more than 22 yards receiving.

Las Vegas starts a new era (again) after trading Davante Adams. In Week 7, they lost 20-15 to the Rams in Los Angeles. Garner Minshew came in for an injured Aidan O'Connell (thumb) and threw 34 times for 154 yards with 3 interceptions.

Brock Bowers was peppered with 14 targets (10 catches for 93 yards).

These two teams will face off again in Week 13 on Black Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

numberFire Prediction: 49ers (81.9%)

This Sunday Night Football matchup is about as marquee as it gets, though neither team's record is where they'd want it to be after Week 7.

Dallas enters off of a bye with a 3-3 record but a -42 point differential.

Dak Prescott has thrown 8 touchdowns with 6 interceptions while averaging 7.2 yards per attempt. CeeDee Lamb has a team-high 467 yards but just 2 touchdowns and a 58.2% catch rate.

The 49ers had a high-profile matchup in Week 7 when they hosted the Chiefs. They lost 28-18. Brock Purdy threw for 212 yards but 3 interceptions, and the team lost Brandon Aiyuk (carted off with a knee injury) and Deebo Samuel (illness).

