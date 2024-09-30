Week 4 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Monday's Games

The NFL season is in full swing now, but as always, more games are just ahead.

Here are the NFL betting odds for Monday's games in Week 4.

All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 4 NFL Monday Night Football Odds and Predictions

numberFire Prediction: Dolphins (53.6%)

The Titans lost a third straight game to open up the 2024 NFL season and are now on the road against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.

Will Levis has a TD:INT ratio of 4:5 through two games and is averaging only 6.2 yards per attempt as a passer. He was sacked 8 times in Week 3 by the Packers.

Miami, though, couldn't move the ball in Week 3 on the road against the Seahawks in a game started by Skylar Thompson. Thompson left early with a rib injury. Tim Boyle entered in relief and went 7 of 13 for 79 yards.

It's possible Tyler Huntley starts at QB for Miami.

The low total comes with a tight spread, so this could be competitive even with poor QB play.

numberFire Prediction: Lions (71.1%)

Seattle sits an unblemished 3-0 through three weeks and now hits the road to face the Lions at Ford Field.

Geno Smith has generated only 3 touchdowns (with 3 interceptions) but has a 74.8% completion rate for 7.6 yards per attempt, so he's doing exactly what he needs to in order to keep the Seahawks' offense moving.

Detroit's 2-1 now after a bounce-back win against the Cardinals. The team has scored 26, 16, and 20 points through three weeks, so they're not exactly operating at full capacity.

Jared Goff owns a 66.0% completion rate with 3 touchdowns and 4 picks through Week 3's action.

These two teams went to overtime in Week 2 last season, a game the Seahawks won 37-31.

