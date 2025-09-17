Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 3, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank Quarterback Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Josh Allen 24.13 2 Lamar Jackson 22.77 3 Caleb Williams 18.46 4 Baker Mayfield 18.44 5 Jalen Hurts 18.33 6 Dak Prescott 18.30 7 Patrick Mahomes 18.24 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Running Back Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Saquon Barkley 16.46 2 Christian McCaffrey 15.65 3 Bijan Robinson 15.31 4 Jonathan Taylor 15.10 5 James Cook 14.94 6 Derrick Henry 14.75 7 Josh Jacobs 14.45 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Wide Receiver Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Ja'Marr Chase 12.26 2 Zay Flowers 11.94 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown 11.89 4 Mike Evans 11.57 5 CeeDee Lamb 10.98 6 Puka Nacua 10.58 7 Ladd McConkey 10.29 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank Tight End Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Brock Bowers 9.45 2 Sam LaPorta 8.40 3 Trey McBride 7.87 4 Tucker Kraft 7.45 5 Mark Andrews 6.41 6 Travis Kelce 6.18 7 Tyler Warren 5.57 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 3 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank DST Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Green Bay D/ST 9.20 2 Minnesota D/ST 8.63 3 Seattle D/ST 8.42 4 Atlanta D/ST 8.11 5 Kansas City D/ST 8.08 6 Buffalo D/ST 8.07 7 Tampa Bay D/ST 7.95 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank Kicker Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Brandon McManus 10.10 2 Jason Myers 9.60 3 Chase McLaughlin 9.58 4 Chris Boswell 9.52 5 Cameron Dicker 9.48 6 Cairo Santos 9.47 7 John Parker Romo 9.37 View Full Table ChevronDown

