NFL

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 3, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Josh Allen24.13
2Lamar Jackson22.77
3Caleb Williams18.46
4Baker Mayfield18.44
5Jalen Hurts18.33
6Dak Prescott18.30
7Patrick Mahomes18.24

Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Saquon Barkley16.46
2Christian McCaffrey15.65
3Bijan Robinson15.31
4Jonathan Taylor15.10
5James Cook14.94
6Derrick Henry14.75
7Josh Jacobs14.45

Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Ja'Marr Chase12.26
2Zay Flowers11.94
3Amon-Ra St. Brown11.89
4Mike Evans11.57
5CeeDee Lamb10.98
6Puka Nacua10.58
7Ladd McConkey10.29

Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Brock Bowers9.45
2Sam LaPorta8.40
3Trey McBride7.87
4Tucker Kraft7.45
5Mark Andrews6.41
6Travis Kelce6.18
7Tyler Warren5.57

Week 3 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Green Bay D/ST9.20
2Minnesota D/ST8.63
3Seattle D/ST8.42
4Atlanta D/ST8.11
5Kansas City D/ST8.08
6Buffalo D/ST8.07
7Tampa Bay D/ST7.95

Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Brandon McManus10.10
2Jason Myers9.60
3Chase McLaughlin9.58
4Chris Boswell9.52
5Cameron Dicker9.48
6Cairo Santos9.47
7John Parker Romo9.37

