Week 18 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game

It all comes down to this. Week 18 of the NFL season.

All four AFC North teams are in action on Saturday this weekend, but the other 28 teams are kicking off on Sunday -- meaning there is no Thursday or Monday NFL football this week.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 18.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

All playoff scenarios via Tom Pelissero.

Week 18 NFL Odds and Predictions

Browns at Ravens Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Browns hosted the Dolphins, who were quarterbacked by Tyler Huntley, in Week 17. Cleveland lost 20-3, as Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw 47 times for just 170 yards and an interception. Jerry Jeudy garnered 18 targets and had 12 catches for 94 yards.

Baltimore is coming into this matchup with a bit of a mini-bye, as they played on Christmas Day, beating the Texans 31-2. They rode Derrick Henry to a 27-carry, 147-yard, 1-touchdown day on the ground.

The massive spread is due, in part, because the Ravens can clinch the AFC North with a win this week.

Bengals at Steelers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Bengals beat the Broncos in overtime 30-24 on Saturday behind a huge game from Joe Burrow (412 yards and 3 touchdowns) and Tee Higgins (11 catches for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns). Ja'Marr Chase caught 9 passes for 102 yards, as well.

The Bengals still hold a chance to reach the playoffs with a win and with losses from Denver and Miami.

The Steelers fell to 10-6 with a Christmas Day loss to the Chiefs but hold the 5 seed in the AFC. George Pickens returned after a three-game absence to generate 50 receiving yards on 7 targets.

Pittsburgh already has a playoff spot locked up but can win the AFC North with a win and a Baltimore loss.

Panthers at Falcons Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Carolina was overwhelmed by the Buccaneers and lost 48-14 on the road in Week 17 to fall to 4-12 on the season. In the loss, Adam Thielen scored both touchdowns and had 110 yards on 5 catches.

Atlanta played in the Sunday Night Football game in Week 17 against the Commanders. In that game, Michael Penix led the Falcons to a late tying touchdown, but the Falcons couldn't get the Commanders' offense off the field in overtime and lost 30-24.

After the loss, the Falcons now have a single path to the playoffs: to win the NFC South. To do that, they'll need to beat the Panthers and to have the Saints beat the Buccaneers.

Commanders at Cowboys Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Commanders hosted the Falcons in a game flexed to Sunday Night Football. Washington won 30-24 in overtime on a big rushing day from Jayden Daniels (127 yards). Daniels also threw for 227 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Washington has a playoff spot clinched and can either finish as the 6 seed or the 7 seed in the NFC.

Dallas lost 41-7 to the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week 17 in a game without CeeDee Lamb. The team gave Rico Dowdle 23 carries, and he earned 104 yards on them, but Cooper Rush struggled to get too much going through the air, ending the game with 147 yards on 28 attempts.

Bears at Packers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Bears' 6-3 loss to Seattle on Thursday Night Football was their 10th straight defeat, and the team is now 4-12.

Caleb Williams went 16 of 28 for 122 yards and an interception in the rain.

The Packers couldn't beat the Vikings in Week 17 and lost 27-25. Jordan Love was held to 185 yards on 30 attempts, and no receiver topped 60 receiving yards in the loss.

Green Bay will finish as either the 6 seed or 7 seed in the NFC.

Texans at Titans Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Texans were dismantled 31-2 on Christmas Day by the Ravens but remain locked into the 4 seed in the AFC by way of winning the AFC South.

CJ Stroud threw 31 times but for just 185 yards and an interception, and Joe Mixon ran for 26 yards on 9 attempts in the loss.

Tennessee lost 20-13 to the Jaguars in Week 17, but they rode Tyjae Spears in that game. Spears had 20 carries for 95 yards and also caught 3 passes for 8 yards.

Jaguars at Colts Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Jaguars scored a 20-13 win over the Titans at home in Week 17 on another big game from standout rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who finished the game with 7 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. On the season, Thomas Jr. has 80 catches for 1,179 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Colts couldn't stop Drew Lock, Malik Nabers, and the New York Giants. Their Week 17 loss eliminated them from playoff contention.

Despite the loss, Jonathan Taylor ran 32 times for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Bills at Patriots Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Buffalo beat the Jets 40-14 and were able to rest starters down the stretch. Josh Allen threw just 27 times for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran 5 times for 17 yards and a score. Allen tied the Bills' franchise record for rushing touchdowns (65) in the win.

With the victory, the Bills are locked into the 2 seed in the AFC.

The Pats were floored 40-7 by the Chargers in Week 17 but will again face the Bills after playing them tight in Week Week 16 (losing 24-21).

New England's franchise quarterback, Drake Maye, exited briefly but returned. He ended the game with 117 yards and a touchdown to Demario Douglas on 22 attempts.

Giants at Eagles Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

New York relinquished their grasp on the top overall draft pick after beating the Colts 45-33 on a huge game from Drew Lock (309 yards and 4 touchdowns) and Malik Nabers (171 yards and 2 touchdowns).

The Eagles lost quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) in their dominant win over the Cowboys in Week 17.

Saquon Barkley marched toward NFL history by surpassing 2,000 rushing yards on the season. He ran 31 times for 167 yards.

The win allowed the Eagles to clinch an NFC playoff spot by way of the NFC East championship. Philadelphia is locked into the 2 seed in the NFC.

Saints at Buccaneers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

New Orleans was stifled by the visiting Raiders in Week 17, losing 25-10. Spencer Rattler threw 36 times for 218 yards and a touchdown -- but 2 picks. Rattler also led the team in rushing (3 for 46).

Tampa Bay looked dominant in their win over the Panthers.

Baker Mayfield threw for 359 yards and 5 touchdowns on 32 attempts. He had as many touchdowns as incompletions. Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan each scored twice.

Bucky Irving ran 20 times for 113 yards.

The Bucs have not clinched a playoff spot. With a win, they'd win the NFC South and earn a postseason berth.

Chiefs at Broncos Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Chiefs scored a 29-10 win over the Steelers on Christmas Day to kick off Week 17's action. In the win, Patrick Mahomes threw for 320 yards and 3 touchdowns with eight players catching at least one pass.

The win moved Kansas City to 15-1, and the team is now locked into the 1 seed in the AFC. With that being the case, head coach Andy Reid has said he will rest his starters.

Denver lost 30-24 to the Bengals in overtime on Saturday in Week 17 despite a 219-yard, 3-touchdown day passing for Bo Nix, who also ran 7 times for 31 yards. Nix connected on all 8 targets to Marvin Mims, who ended the day with 103 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Denver's hopes lie with the 7 seed in the AFC. With a win, they will make the playoffs as the final wild card seed.

Chargers at Raiders Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Chargers scored a big 40-7 win over the Patriots on Saturday in Week 17 behind a big game from Justin Herbert (281 yards and 3 touchdowns) and Ladd McConkey (8 catches for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns).

Los Angeles is now 10-6 on the year and are locked into a playoff seed by way of either the 5 seed or the 6 seed.

Las Vegas beat the Saints in Week 17 by a score of 25-10 on a big game from Ameer Abdullah, who saw 20 carries for 115 yards.

Brock Bowers continued his record-setting rookie season with a 77-yard, 7-catch game. Bowers now has more catches than any rookie in NFL history and has more receiving yards than any rookie tight end in league history, as well.

Seahawks at Rams Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Seahawks won an ugly game (6-3) on Thursday Night Football in rainy conditions against the Bears -- in Chicago. The win moved them to 9-7, and their path to the playoffs remains slim.

The Rams also won in Week 17 -- by a score of 13-9 over the Cardinals -- on Saturday.

Puka Nacua again had a big game: 14 targets, 10 catches, and 129 yards. Kyren Williams scored their lone touchdown and had 56 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Dolphins at Jets Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Miami was in a light window on Sunday afternoon on the road against the Browns and got early news that the Colts lost to the Giants and were -- thus -- eliminated from the playoffs.

In that game, Miami started Tyler Huntley. Huntley was 22 of 26 as a passer for 225 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran 7 times for a team-high 52 yards and a touchdown.

Miami can make the playoffs with a win and a Denver loss.

The Jets were beaten soundly by the Bills in Week 17, losing 40-14 and trailing 40-0 early in the fourth quarter.

With the loss, the Jets fell to 4-12 on the season.

49ers at Cardinals Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The 49ers are on a short week after hosting the Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 17.

The Cardinals went into Week 16 without playoff chances but played the Rams tough despite another loss for Arizona. Trey McBride finally scored and wound up with 123 yards and 12 catches on 16 targets in the loss.

In their first meeting this season, the Cardinals won 24-23 back in Week 5 on the road against the 49ers.

James Conner (86 yards on 19 carries) and Kyler Murray (83 yards and a touchdown) led a ground-heavy win for Arizona.

Vikings at Lions Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Minnesota beat the Packers 27-25 in Week 17 behind a strong game from Sam Darnold (377 yards and 3 touchdowns) with touchdowns to Jalen Nailor, Jordan Addison, and Cam Akers.

With the win, the Vikings were able to keep heat on the Lions for the NFC North and the overall 1 seed in the NFC.

The Lions will be on a short week after visiting the 49ers on Monday Night Football to close out Week 17's action.

