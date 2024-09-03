Week 1 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game

The 2024 NFL season kicks off Thursday, September 5th with a full slate of games, including a matchup on Friday in Brazil.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 1.

All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 1 NFL Odds and Predictions

numberFire Prediction: Bears (65.3%)

The number-one overall pick, QB Caleb Williams, starts his Chicago Bears career at home against a Tennessee Titans team that ranked 27th in coverage grade in 2023, according to PFF. However, their secondary ranks 15th entering 2024 (again, via PFF) after trading for L'Jarius Sneed.

Titans QB Will Levis ranked 32nd in PFF's passing grade in 2023 among 45 qualified passers. Tennessee's win total at FanDuel Sportsbook is only 6.5 (with -128 odds on the under), and they will need an upset win on the road to kick off the season the right way.

numberFire Prediction: Falcons (57.2%)

Hopes are high for the Atlanta Falcons, who are tied for fourth in the NFC in odds to be the 1 seed (+800). They added quarterback Kirk Cousins, and there's a brand new coaching staff in town, which should help the team reverse course from being such a run-heavy squad.

Coincidentally, they open up the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose new offensive coordinator is Arthur Smith. Smith was the head coach for Atlanta for the last three seasons. The team went 7-10 in all three.

Pittsburgh plan to start Russell Wilson under center this season. In 2023, Wilson was actually third in adjusted completion percentage, per PFF. However, Wilson was added to the injury report on Thursday with a calf injury.

numberFire Prediction: Dolphins (69.1%)

In a battle between Florida teams, the Miami Dolphins stand as home favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Miami relinquished what looked like a stranglehold on the AFC East last season, finishing the season 2-3 and then losing to the Chiefs (26-7) in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. They're still positioned to score points, as they have the league's second-best running back group and second-best receiving corps, via PFF.

Jacksonville also ended the season cold. They were 8-3 after Week 12 but closed the year 1-5 to finish the season 9-8. Their win total is 8.5 for this season.

numberFire Prediction: Bengals (68.2%)

Expectations are high for the Cincinnati Bengals in a potential bounce-back season. They're third in AFC win odds.

Joe Burrow is also tied for fourth in odds to lead the NFL in passing yards (+1000).

Joe Burrow is also tied for fourth in odds to lead the NFL in passing yards (+1000).

The New England Patriots are last in the league in Super Bowl odds (+30000) and clock in with a low win total of only 4.5.

They'll be starting veteran Jacoby Brissett over rookie Drake Maye at quarterback, a big decision for the team under new head coach Jerod Mayo.

numberFire Prediction: Colts (50.8%)

We've got a road favorite here in an AFC South matchup in what should be one of the top games of the week with two dynamic quarterbacks in action.

The Houston Texans are the heavy favorite to win the AFC South this season after a 10-7 campaign and a breakout year from C.J. Stroud.

The Indianapolis Colts' rushing attack could be hard to stop with dual-threat QB Anthony Richardson and a healthy Jonathan Taylor. Taylor is third in the NFL in odds to lead the league in rushing yards (+750), behind only Christian McCaffrey (+700) and Bijan Robinson (+700).

numberFire Prediction: Vikings (53.4%)

We'll have to wait a season to see J.J. McCarthy, and the Minnesota Vikings' hopes start with quarterback Sam Darnold after just 46 pass attempts last season in San Francisco.

Each team in this matchup is the longest shot to win their respective divisions this season, and this game could potentially have future draft pick implications if neither side here can outperform expectations.

numberFire Prediction: Saints (79.8%)

A low total awaits in an NFC South clash between the two underdogs in the division.

The New Orleans Saints' offensive line clocks in 32nd overall in PFF's preseason rankings, and that could be a key storyline for them ahead of 2024.

But a bigger storyline -- nationally, at least -- will be the second season for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young. Young ranked 40th in PFF passing grade among 45 qualified quarterbacks in 2024.

numberFire Prediction: Bills (75.8%)

Some fireworks are expected in a high-totaled matchup in Buffalo to kick off the campaign for two teams that can put up points.

The Buffalo Bills begin their quest for a sixth consecutive playoff appearance and to avoid a fourth straight divisional round loss. They'll have a new receiving corps in town, which PFF ranks just 27th entering the 2024 season.

As for the Arizona Cardinals, they're only 21st in receiver rankings, but the team will get its first regular-season glimpse of Marvin Harrison Jr., the favorite to lead all rookies in receiving yards.

With that said, the Bills' Keon Coleman is seventh at +1600.

numberFire Prediction: Chargers (51.7%)

An AFC West matchup is set for Week 1 at SoFi Stadium in a game with a low total but a pretty tight spread.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh will begin his attempt to turn around the fortunes of a team that went 5-12 a year ago in the Los Angeles Chargers.

Antonio Pierce will serve as the full-time head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, who finished 8-9 in 2023.

numberFire Prediction: Seahawks (59.6%)

The Denver Broncos' rebuild will continue into 2024 by all indications. They're bottom-four in Super Bowl win odds (+15000).

They did finish 8-9 in 2023 under Sean Payton in his first season, but their point differential of -56 was tied to a Pythagorean win output of 7.0.

The Seattle Seahawks will look to break out from two straight 9-8 seasons. Their win total is set at 7.5 -- but with -144 odds on the over. They'll need to overcome the 31st-ranked offensive line, per PFF, but they rate out pretty well across the board otherwise in terms of preseason projections.

numberFire Prediction: Cowboys (53.0%)

The Dallas Cowboys have posted a 12-5 record three straight seasons with two losses in the Wild Card Round bookending a Divisional Round loss in 2022. They've twice led the league in scoring in that span and have been top-four in all three of those seasons. They're -205 to make the playoffs, the seventh-best odds in the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns improved from 7-10 in 2022 to 11-6 in 2023, thanks to a top-tier defensive output a season ago. After an 11-win campaign, though, their win total is set at 8.5 (albeit with -138 odds on the over).

This game could be crucial for playoff implications down the line for two teams that are definitely in the hunt.

numberFire Prediction: Buccaneers (70.7%)

Although the total in this game is on the lower end, we'll get to see some excitement via the Washington Commanders' rookie QB Jayden Daniels, who led the NCAA in both PFF's offensive grade and in ESPN's QBR in 2023.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rate out solidly in preseason defensive projections, so we could learn a lot about Daniels right away.

Tampa Bay has made the postseason for four straight seasons, though what matters most here is that they did it last year after Tom Brady's retirement. In 2023, Baker Mayfield ranked top-10 in passing yards (4,045) and touchdowns (28).

numberFire Prediction: Lions (67.5%)

We always love a total over 50, and getting it on Sunday Night Football to cap off the first full day of NFL action? Yes, please.

The Los Angeles Rams have an uphill battle to win the NFC West (+330) but are -115 to make the playoffs after a 10-7 season got them to the Wild Card Round in 2023. PFF clocks them in with top-12 RB and pass-catcher units entering 2024.

The Detroit Lions looked like a dominant team in 2023, especially on offense when they finished fifth in points and third in yards. That 12-5 season culminated in an NFC Championship appearance.

Offensive expectations are high again in 2024, as they are second in odds to score the most regular season points.

numberFire Prediction: 49ers (78.4%)

Narratives abound ahead of the first Monday Night Football matchup in 2024.

We'll see Aaron Rodgers back under center for the New York Jets, who rallied to a 7-10 season without Rodgers for virtually all of it. They got there thanks to a top-12 scoring defense and in spite of the 29th-ranked scoring offense. It's been eight seasons since the Jets have been better than 23rd in scoring.

The San Francisco 49ers remain one of the top teams in the NFL yet have turned four seasons with 10-plus wins over the last five into two Super Bowl appearances and no wins.

