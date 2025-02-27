Washington Commanders Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

At +2400, the Washington Commanders are No. 9 in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl currently.

Commanders Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +2400 (Bet $100 to win $2,400)

Commanders Stats Insights (2024)

The Commanders averaged 369.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them seventh in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 13th, giving up 326.9 yards per game.

The Commanders ranked 18th in scoring defense last season (23.0 points allowed per game), but they excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 28.5 points per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Washington was a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking third-best by allowing just 189.5 passing yards per game. It ranked 17th on offense (215.6 passing yards per game).

While the Commanders ranked third-worst in the NFL in rushing defense with 137.5 rushing yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation offensively, as they ranked third-best in the NFL (154.1 rushing yards per game).

Offensively, Washington ranked sixth in the NFL last season with a 45.6% third-down conversion rate. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th in third-down percentage allowed (38.2%).

The Commanders gained 5.7 yards per play (10th in the league) last season, while they surrendered 5.4 yards per play on the defensive side of the ball (14th in the NFL).

With 17 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 16 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL) last season, Washington's +1 turnover margin ranked 15th in the NFL.

Commanders Offseason Losses

Name Position 2024 GP New Team Phidarian Mathis DT 10 Jets

