Warriors vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Warriors vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and MNMT

The Golden State Warriors (35-38) are double-digit, 14.5-point favorites against the Washington Wizards (17-55) on Friday, March 27, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and MNMT. The point total for the matchup is set at 235.5.

Warriors vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -14.5 235.5 -847 +590

Warriors vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (83.2%)

Warriors vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Warriors are 31-41-1 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 31-41-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 43 times out of 72 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have gone over the point total 55.6% of the time (40 out of 72 games with a set point total).

At home, Golden State has a worse record against the spread (14-20-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (17-21-0).

At home, the Warriors eclipse the over/under 62.9% of the time (22 of 35 games). They've hit the over in 55.3% of games on the road (21 of 38 contests).

Washington has been better against the spread at home (18-19-0) than away (13-22-0) this year.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.1%, 20 of 37) compared to away (57.1%, 20 of 35).

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 32.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Gui Santos averages 8.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Gary Payton II's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 56.9% from the field.

De'Anthony Melton is averaging 13 points, 2.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Alex Sarr gets the Wizards 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2 blocks.

Per game, Bub Carrington gets the Wizards 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 42% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Per game, Justin Champagnie provides the Wizards 8.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Tre Johnson gives the Wizards 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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