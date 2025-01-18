Warriors vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18
Warriors vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: NBCS-BA and MNMT2
The Washington Wizards (6-33) are heavy underdogs (by 14 points) to stop a 15-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (20-20) on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 230.
Warriors vs. Wizards Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Warriors
|-14
|230
|-901
|+610
Warriors vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Warriors win (85.8%)
Warriors vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Warriors have covered the spread 19 times over 40 games with a set spread.
- The Wizards have played 39 games, with 15 wins against the spread.
- This season, 17 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total out of 39 chances.
- Wizards games this season have gone over the point total 53.8% of the time (21 out of 39 games with a set point total).
- In home games, Golden State owns a worse record against the spread (9-11-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (10-9-1).
- The Warriors have eclipsed the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 10 of 20 home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in seven of 20 games (35%).
- In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.435, 10-13-0 record) than on the road (.312, 5-10-1).
- In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (52.2%, 12 of 23) compared to on the road (56.2%, nine of 16).
Warriors Leaders
- Stephen Curry is averaging 22.9 points, 6.2 assists and 5 rebounds.
- Dennis Schroder averages 15.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 41.7% from the field and 35% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.8 points, 2.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds.
- Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.
- Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 8.5 points, 2.2 assists and 6.3 boards.
Wizards Leaders
- Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 triples (eighth in league).
- Jonas Valanciunas averages 11.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also making 56% of his shots from the floor.
- Alex Sarr averages 11.8 points, 6.6 boards and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 40.6% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Bilal Coulibaly averages 12.4 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He is sinking 42.2% of his shots from the field and 29% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
- The Wizards get 8.8 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4.3 boards and 4 assists.
