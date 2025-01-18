Warriors vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

Warriors vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and MNMT2

The Washington Wizards (6-33) are heavy underdogs (by 14 points) to stop a 15-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (20-20) on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 230.

Warriors vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -14 230 -901 +610

Warriors vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (85.8%)

Warriors vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 19 times over 40 games with a set spread.

The Wizards have played 39 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

This season, 17 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total out of 39 chances.

Wizards games this season have gone over the point total 53.8% of the time (21 out of 39 games with a set point total).

In home games, Golden State owns a worse record against the spread (9-11-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (10-9-1).

The Warriors have eclipsed the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 10 of 20 home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in seven of 20 games (35%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.435, 10-13-0 record) than on the road (.312, 5-10-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (52.2%, 12 of 23) compared to on the road (56.2%, nine of 16).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 22.9 points, 6.2 assists and 5 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder averages 15.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 41.7% from the field and 35% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.8 points, 2.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 8.5 points, 2.2 assists and 6.3 boards.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 triples (eighth in league).

Jonas Valanciunas averages 11.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also making 56% of his shots from the floor.

Alex Sarr averages 11.8 points, 6.6 boards and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 40.6% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 12.4 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He is sinking 42.2% of his shots from the field and 29% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

The Wizards get 8.8 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4.3 boards and 4 assists.

