Warriors vs. Rockets NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 28

Warriors vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Monday, April 28, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: TNT, SCHN, and NBCS-BA

The Houston Rockets are 4.5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Monday, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on TNT, SCHN, and NBCS-BA. The Warriors are ahead 2-1 in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 201.5.

Warriors vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -4.5 201.5 -186 +156

Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (53.9%)

Warriors vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Warriors have put together a record of 41-38-3 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Rockets are 43-38-1 this season.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 41 times.

The Rockets have gone over the point total 54.9% of the time this season (45 of 82 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Golden State has played worse when playing at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 23 times in 41 road games.

The Warriors have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of games at home (48.8%) than away games (51.2%).

Houston has been better against the spread away (22-19-0) than at home (21-19-1) this year.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Rockets' games have finished above the over/under at home (48.8%, 20 of 41) compared to away (61%, 25 of 41).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 boards and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 assists and 5.4 boards.

Draymond Green is averaging 9 points, 5.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 11.7 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Rockets.

Jalen Green's numbers on the season are 21 points, 4.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 treys.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is draining 55.7% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Fred VanVleet gets the Rockets 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists, plus 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

The Rockets are getting 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Dillon Brooks.

