Orioles vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
In MLB action on Monday, the Baltimore Orioles play the Texas Rangers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orioles vs Rangers Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (33-44) vs. Texas Rangers (38-40)
- Date: Monday, June 23, 2025
- Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and RSN
Orioles vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | TEX: (+110)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Orioles vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 0-0, 3.12 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 4-6, 3.91 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Trevor Rogers to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (4-6) will answer the bell for the Rangers. Rogers has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Rogers' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have a 7-6-0 ATS record in Corbin's 13 starts with a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Corbin's starts this season, and they went 3-6 in those games.
Orioles vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orioles win (51.2%)
Orioles vs Rangers Moneyline
- Texas is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -130 favorite at home.
Orioles vs Rangers Spread
- The Orioles are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +138 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -166.
Orioles vs Rangers Over/Under
- An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Orioles-Rangers on June 23, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!
Orioles vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Orioles have been victorious in 16, or 42.1%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Baltimore has won 10 of 23 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 76 opportunities.
- In 76 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 27-49-0 against the spread.
- The Rangers are 12-26 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.6% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Texas has a 4-18 record (winning only 18.2% of its games).
- The Rangers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 77 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-50-1).
- The Rangers have a 39-38-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.6% of the time).
Orioles Player Leaders
- Ryan O'Hearn has 68 hits and an OBP of .387, both of which lead Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .305 batting average and a slugging percentage of .480.
- Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 34th in slugging.
- Gunnar Henderson has an OPS of .792, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .438 this season. He's batting .281.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 39th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.
- Cedric Mullins is batting .218 with a .432 slugging percentage and 35 RBI this year.
- Jackson Holliday is batting .259 with a .308 OBP and 28 RBI for Baltimore this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Josh Smith has a .354 on-base percentage and a .435 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rangers. He's batting .289.
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.
- Smith brings a 10-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .364 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.
- Wyatt Langford leads his team with 60 hits. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .319.
- He is currently 114th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Marcus Semien is hitting .225 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- Adolis Garcia has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks while batting .232.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!