Orioles vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

In MLB action on Monday, the Baltimore Orioles play the Texas Rangers.

Orioles vs Rangers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (33-44) vs. Texas Rangers (38-40)

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Coverage: MASN and RSN

Orioles vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | TEX: (+110)

BAL: (-130) | TEX: (+110) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166)

BAL: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 0-0, 3.12 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 4-6, 3.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Trevor Rogers to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (4-6) will answer the bell for the Rangers. Rogers has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Rogers' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have a 7-6-0 ATS record in Corbin's 13 starts with a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Corbin's starts this season, and they went 3-6 in those games.

Orioles vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (51.2%)

Orioles vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -130 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Rangers Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +138 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -166.

Orioles vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Orioles-Rangers on June 23, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Orioles vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 16, or 42.1%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Baltimore has won 10 of 23 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 76 opportunities.

In 76 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 27-49-0 against the spread.

The Rangers are 12-26 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Texas has a 4-18 record (winning only 18.2% of its games).

The Rangers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 77 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-50-1).

The Rangers have a 39-38-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.6% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has 68 hits and an OBP of .387, both of which lead Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .305 batting average and a slugging percentage of .480.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has an OPS of .792, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .438 this season. He's batting .281.

Among all qualified, he ranks 39th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Cedric Mullins is batting .218 with a .432 slugging percentage and 35 RBI this year.

Jackson Holliday is batting .259 with a .308 OBP and 28 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith has a .354 on-base percentage and a .435 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rangers. He's batting .289.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Smith brings a 10-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .364 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Wyatt Langford leads his team with 60 hits. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is currently 114th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Marcus Semien is hitting .225 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Adolis Garcia has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks while batting .232.

