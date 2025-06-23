Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (35-41) vs. New York Mets (46-32)

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Monday, June 23, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and FDSSO

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-126) | NYM: (+108)

ATL: (-126) | NYM: (+108) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+128) | NYM: +1.5 (-154)

ATL: -1.5 (+128) | NYM: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 5-4, 3.26 ERA vs Paul Blackburn (Mets) - 0-1, 6.92 ERA

The Braves will look to Spencer Schwellenbach (5-4) against the Mets and Paul Blackburn (0-1). Schwellenbach and his team have a record of 6-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Schwellenbach's team is 8-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Blackburn has started two games with set spreads, and the Mets went 1-1-0. The Mets were named the moneyline underdog for two Blackburn starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (53%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -126 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Mets. The Braves are +128 to cover the spread, while the Mets are -154.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

Braves versus Mets, on June 23, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (52.6%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 25-23 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 27 of their 73 opportunities.

The Braves are 34-39-0 against the spread in their 73 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have won 40.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-13).

New York has a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

In the 75 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-44-2).

The Mets have a 38-37-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.7% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (70) this season while batting .250 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .475.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.378) this season, fueled by 66 hits. He's batting .253 while slugging .418.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging in MLB.

Austin Riley has hit 12 homers with a team-high .429 SLG this season.

Riley has recorded at least one base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 66 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .330.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has racked up a team-best .392 on-base percentage. He's batting .255 and slugging .480.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 83rd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso leads his team with 85 hits and has a club-high .556 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 25th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .254 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

6/19/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/18/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/30/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/30/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/24/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/28/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/27/2024: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/26/2024: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/25/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/12/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

