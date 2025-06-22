2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Mets at Phillies on Sunday 6/22/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the New York Mets take on the Philadelphia Phillies?

These NL East foes have traded blowout wins to begin this series in Philly, creating a rubber match on Sunday that figures to be a pitcher's duel between breakout southpaws.

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Mets at Phillies

Total Runs Under Jun 22 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

After 13.5 runs per game in the first two contests between these squads, there's a big shift coming for Sunday's primetime affair. They'll both face southpaws for the first time.

That's been an issue as New York (.637) and Philadelphia (.602) both occupy the bottom-six team OPS marks against left-handed pitching over the last 30 days. A lot of these top sluggers are lefties or hitters that have favorable splits from the orthodox side of the dish.

Another issue for a third-straight high-scoring affair? These two lefties are really, really good.

New York's David Peterson is one of MLB's most reliable commodities. The sinkerballer's hefty rate of groundballs (57.8%) has led to allowing just 0.42 HR/9. His 3.68 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) is on pace for a new career-high as a full-time starter.

Things have been bumpier for Jesus Luzardo in recent outings, but it's been a lot of bad luck. He's given up at least four earned in three of his last four starts, but a 4.23 SIERA in this time is still fine -- and perhaps discounting a return to the All-Star form he showed through April and May.

This total is simply too high when circumstances for tonight's game are very different.

Jesus Luzardo Outs Recorded Under 17.5 Jun 22 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Though not perfectly correlating to an under, I'm sticking with Luzardo in the prop market.

Even bullish about the lefty's chances to silence the Metropolitans, he shouldn't be such a heavy favorite to complete 6.0 innings tonight. He's done that in just 8 of 15 starts this season (53.3%) compared to the over's 59.3% implied odds.

Luzardo's 72.8% contact rate just isn't very high. He's a strikeout-or-walk type of pitcher that can see his pitch count rise dramatically in a hurry. New York won't help these concerns with, despite their struggles, baseball's 13th-highest walk rate in the past 30 days (7.9%) when facing left-handers.

The leash on Luzardo isn't always great, either. He's failed to top 100 pitches in three of his last four outings.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect just 4.69 median innings as he battles efficiency. That's enough wiggle room to take this under, which also works as a middle of sorts with the total. If Luzardo has cruised through six innings, the under is probably in great shape.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.