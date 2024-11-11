Warriors vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 12

Warriors vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: TNT

The Golden State Warriors (8-2) take the court against the Dallas Mavericks (5-5) as only 2-point favorites on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.

Warriors vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -2 -108 -112 230.5 -110 -110 -136 +116

Warriors vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (71.4%)

Warriors vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Warriors have put together a record of 8-2-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 5-5-0 this season.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over seven times this season.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over 40% of the time (four out of 10 games with a set point total).

Warriors Leaders

Buddy Hield averages 18 points, 4.3 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 48.8% from downtown, with 4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in league).

Stephen Curry averages 22 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Draymond Green averages 8.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 41% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 28.3 points for the Mavericks, plus 8.1 boards and 8.1 assists.

The Mavericks are getting 25.6 points, 4.8 boards and 4.8 assists per game from Kyrie Irving.

Per game, Daniel Gafford gets the Mavericks 11.9 points, 6.1 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Mavericks get 13.8 points per game from Klay Thompson, plus 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 3.9 boards and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 50.8% of his shots from the floor.

