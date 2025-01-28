Warriors vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

Warriors vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (10-34) are heavy underdogs (+11) as they attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (22-23) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at Chase Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and KJZZ. The point total in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Warriors vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -11 230.5 -549 +410

Warriors vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (80.6%)

Warriors vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 21 times this season (21-23-1).

Against the spread, the Jazz are 22-21-1 this season.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 21 times out of 44 chances.

Jazz games this year have eclipsed the over/under 54.5% of the time (24 out of 44 games with a set point total).

Golden State has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (10-14-0) than it does on the road (11-9-1).

At home, the Warriors exceed the over/under 54.2% of the time (13 of 24 games). They've hit the over in 38.1% of games on the road (eight of 21 contests).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .368 (7-11-1). Away, it is .600 (15-10-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (42.1%, eight of 19) compared to on the road (64%, 16 of 25).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 22.3 points, 4.8 boards and 6.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 14.7 points, 5.6 assists and 2.5 boards.

Andrew Wiggins averages 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 8.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.2 assists.

Buddy Hield is averaging 12 points, 1.5 assists and 3.3 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton averages 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is also sinking 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Jazz are getting 19.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Lauri Markkanen.

Per game, Keyonte George provides the Jazz 16.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Jazz are receiving 15.9 points, 3.3 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Jordan Clarkson.

Isaiah Collier averages 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is draining 36.5% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.