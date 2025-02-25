Warriors vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

Warriors vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

The Golden State Warriors (30-27) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (14-41) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at Chase Center as heavy, 16-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE. The point total is set at 223 for the matchup.

Warriors vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -16 223 -1099 +700

Warriors vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (78.8%)

Warriors vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Warriors have compiled a 29-27-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets have 27 wins against the spread in 55 games this year.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 28 times out of 55 chances.

Hornets games this year have hit the over 38.2% of the time (21 out of 55 games with a set point total).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread on the road (15-12-1) than it has in home games (14-15-0).

The Warriors have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (51.7%) than games on the road (46.4%).

Charlotte has been better against the spread away (13-11-2) than at home (14-12-3) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have gone over eight of 29 times at home (27.6%), and 13 of 26 on the road (50%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 23.5 points, 4.5 boards and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Draymond Green averages 8.5 points, 5.8 boards and 5.7 assists.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.5 points, 1.6 assists and 3.3 boards.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 10.1 points, 4.8 boards and 3.5 assists.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He is also sinking 41.4% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per contest.

The Hornets get 20.1 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Hornets receive 21 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

The Hornets are receiving 15.1 points, 9.4 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Mark Williams.

The Hornets get 5.2 points per game from Moussa Diabate, plus 7 boards and 0.8 assists.

