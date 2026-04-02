Warriors vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (47-29) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites against the Golden State Warriors (36-40) on Thursday, April 2, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Warriors vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -10.5 228.5 -481 +370

Warriors vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Warriors vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 30-44-2 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have played 76 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

This season, 37 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.

Warriors games this season have gone over the total in 45 of 76 opportunities (59.2%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as road games (39.5%). It has covered 15 times in 38 games at home and 15 times in 38 games on the road.

In home games, the Cavaliers exceed the over/under 39.5% of the time (15 of 38 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, exceeding the total in 57.9% of games (22 of 38).

This season, Golden State is 15-21-1 at home against the spread (.405 winning percentage). Away, it is 17-22-0 ATS (.436).

Looking at the over/under, Warriors games have finished over more frequently at home (24 of 37, 64.9%) than on the road (21 of 39, 53.8%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

James Harden averages 23.7 points, 4.9 boards and 8.1 assists.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 8.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 54.4% from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.7 boards.

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists for the Warriors.

Draymond Green averages 8.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is also draining 42% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Warriors are getting 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Gui Santos.

The Warriors receive 7.3 points per game from Gary Payton II, plus 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists.

Per game, De'Anthony Melton provides the Warriors 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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