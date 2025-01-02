Warriors vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

Warriors vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: TNT, NBCS-PH, truTV, and MAX

The Golden State Warriors (16-16) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (13-18) as only 3-point favorites on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-PH, truTV, and MAX. The matchup has a point total of 216.

Warriors vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -3 216 -152 +128

Warriors vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (71.5%)

Warriors vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Warriors have compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played 31 games, with 13 wins against the spread.

This season, 13 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total out of 31 chances.

The 76ers have hit the over 48.4% of the time this year (15 of 31 games with a set point total).

Golden State has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in 16 games when playing at home, and it has covered nine times in 16 games when playing on the road.

At home, the Warriors go over the total 43.8% of the time (seven of 16 games). They've hit the over in 37.5% of road games (six of 16 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.286, 4-10-0 record) than away (.529, 9-8-0).

Looking at the over/under, 76ers games have finished over less often at home (six of 14, 42.9%) than away (nine of 17, 52.9%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 22 points, 4.7 boards and 6.4 assists, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 40.1% from downtown, with 4.2 made 3-pointers per contest (first in NBA).

Dennis Schroder averages 16.3 points, 2.7 boards and 6 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points, 2.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.4 points, 2.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.5 points, 6.3 boards and 5.6 assists.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 25.9 points for the 76ers, plus 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is also making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 28.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

Per game, Paul George gives the 76ers 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists, plus 1.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Guerschon Yabusele's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is draining 50.2% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Caleb Martin's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

