VMI vs Citadel Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SoCon Tournament

The No. 7 seed VMI Keydets (13-18, 7-11 SoCon) and the No. 10 seed Citadel Bulldogs (5-24, 0-18 SoCon) will look to move on in the SoCon tournament on Friday as they square off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

VMI vs. Citadel Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Arena: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville

VMI vs. Citadel Picks and Prediction

Prediction: VMI win (74.7%)

If you plan to place a wager on VMI-Citadel outing (in which VMI is a 5.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 139.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Friday's game.

VMI vs. Citadel: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

VMI has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Citadel has compiled a 9-16-0 record against the spread this season.

VMI (1-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (100%) than Citadel (7-12) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (36.8%).

The Keydets have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (11-4-0) than they have at home (5-5-0).

This season, the Bulldogs are 3-10-0 at home against the spread (.231 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-6-0 ATS (.500).

VMI has covered the spread 12 times in 18 conference games.

Against the spread in SoCon games, Citadel is 6-12-0 this year.

VMI vs. Citadel: Moneyline Betting Stats

VMI has yet to lose any of the four games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Keydets have played as a favorite of -255 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Citadel has been the moneyline underdog a total of 21 times this season, and it has lost all of those games.

The Bulldogs have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer in 19 chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies VMI has a 71.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

VMI vs. Citadel Head-to-Head Comparison

VMI averages 73.9 points per game (186th in college basketball) while giving up 73.6 per outing (232nd in college basketball). It has a +7 scoring differential overall.

Rickey Bradley, Jr. is 187th in the nation with a team-high 16.0 points per game.

Citadel has a -243 scoring differential, falling short by 8.4 points per game. It is putting up 66.7 points per game, 338th in college basketball, and is allowing 75.1 per outing to rank 275th in college basketball.

Brody Fox paces Citadel, putting up 16.7 points per game (134th in college basketball).

The Keydets are 196th in the nation at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 fewer than the 33.1 their opponents average.

Augustinas Kiudulas' 6.4 rebounds per game lead the Keydets and rank 249th in college basketball action.

The Bulldogs rank 268th in college basketball at 30.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 fewer than the 33.2 their opponents average.

Sola Adebisi is 314th in the country with 6.0 rebounds per game, leading the Bulldogs.

VMI averages 94.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (202nd in college basketball), and gives up 94.5 points per 100 possessions (211th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs' 88.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 331st in college basketball, and the 99.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 328th in college basketball.

