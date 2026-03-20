Virginia vs Wright State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 3 seed Virginia Cavaliers (29-5) will try to defeat the No. 14 seed Wright State Raiders (23-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Xfinity Mobile Arena. This contest tips off at 1:50 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Virginia vs. Wright State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Game time: 1:50 p.m. ET

1:50 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Virginia vs. Wright State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (82.1%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Virginia (-17.5) versus Wright State on Friday. The over/under is set at 144.5 points for this game.

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Virginia vs. Wright State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia has covered 18 times in 34 games with a spread this season.

Wright State has covered 20 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.

Against the spread, the Cavaliers have played worse at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

The Raiders' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (7-7-0). On the road, it is .714 (10-4-0).

Virginia vs. Wright State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has won in 24, or 88.9%, of the 27 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cavaliers have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -4000 or better.

Wright State has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-6).

The Raiders have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +1400 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Virginia has a 97.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Virginia vs. Wright State Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Virginia was the fifth-worst squad in the nation (64.8 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 39th (66.8 points allowed per game).

Last season, Virginia was worst in the country in rebounds (26.8 per game) and 104th in rebounds allowed (30.1).

Last season Virginia was ranked 93rd in college basketball in assists with 14.7 per game.

Virginia was the 25th-best team in college basketball in turnovers per game (9.3) but 19th-worst in turnovers forced (9.2) last season.

Offensively, Wright State averaged 77.3 points per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 76.4 points per contest at the other end (301st-ranked).

Wright State pulled down 31.1 boards per game (229th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 30.2 rebounds per contest (114th-ranked).

Last season Wright State ranked 69th in college basketball in assists, averaging 15.2 per game.

Last year Wright State committed 11.7 turnovers per game (241st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 9.7 turnovers per contest (322nd-ranked).

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