Villanova vs Georgetown College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 3 seed Villanova Wildcats (24-7, 15-5 Big East) and the No. 11 seed Georgetown Hoyas (15-17, 6-14 Big East) meet in the Big East tournament Thursday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Villanova vs. Georgetown Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Villanova vs. Georgetown Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Villanova win (70.1%)

Before making a bet on Thursday's Villanova-Georgetown spread (Villanova -7.5) or total (142.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Villanova vs. Georgetown: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Villanova has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Georgetown has put together a 13-19-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Villanova is 9-5 against the spread compared to the 4-3 ATS record Georgetown puts up as a 7.5-point underdog.

The Wildcats have a worse record against the spread in home games (8-8-0) than they do in road games (8-4-0).

Against the spread, the Hoyas have had better results on the road (8-4-0) than at home (4-13-0).

Villanova has covered the spread 11 times in 20 conference games.

Georgetown has covered the spread 11 times in 21 Big East games.

Villanova vs. Georgetown: Moneyline Betting Stats

Villanova has been victorious in 21, or 95.5%, of the 22 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Wildcats have been a -319 moneyline favorite on 14 occasions this season and won every game.

Georgetown has put together a 6-14 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

The Hoyas have played in seven games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +255 or longer without earning a win.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Villanova has a 76.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Villanova vs. Georgetown Head-to-Head Comparison

Villanova's +218 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.6 points per game (137th in college basketball) while giving up 70.5 per outing (84th in college basketball).

Tyler Perkins paces Villanova, scoring 13.7 points per game (450th in the nation).

Georgetown puts up 74.2 points per game (230th in college basketball) while giving up 73.4 per contest (165th in college basketball). It has a +26 scoring differential.

KJ Lewis paces Georgetown, putting up 14.9 points per game (307th in college basketball).

The Wildcats grab 30.9 rebounds per game (244th in college basketball) compared to the 30.6 of their opponents.

Duke Brennan is ninth in college basketball play with 10.5 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The Hoyas win the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. They are collecting 32.8 rebounds per game (125th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.5.

Caleb Williams paces the team with 5.3 rebounds per game (477th in college basketball).

Villanova averages 101.7 points per 100 possessions (87th in college basketball), while giving up 92.5 points per 100 possessions (101st in college basketball).

The Hoyas' 96.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 212th in college basketball, and the 95.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 179th in college basketball.

