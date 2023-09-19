FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
NFL

Vikings vs Chargers Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 24

Vikings vs Chargers Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 24

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vikings vs Chargers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Vikings win (52%)

Vikings vs Chargers Point Spread

The Vikings are 1.5-point favorites against the Chargers. The Vikings are +100 to cover the spread, while the Chargers are -122 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Vikings vs Chargers Over/Under

The Vikings-Chargers matchup on September 24 has been given an over/under of 54.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Vikings vs Chargers Moneyline

The Vikings vs Chargers moneyline has the Chargers as a -108 favorite, while the Vikings are a -108 underdog at home.

Vikings vs Chargers Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, the Vikings were 7-9-1 last season.
  • The Vikings went 6-6-1 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or more last season.
  • Last season, 11 of Minnesota's 17 games went over the point total.
  • The Chargers' record against the spread last year was 10-5-2.
  • Los Angeles went 5-1 as underdogs of 1.5 points or more last season.
  • There were seven Chargers games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

Vikings vs Chargers Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: MIN: (-108) | LAC: (-108)
  • Spread: MIN: -1.5 (100) | LAC: +1.5 (-122)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

