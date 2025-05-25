Rangers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs White Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (25-28) vs. Chicago White Sox (17-35)

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and RSN

Rangers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-138) | CHW: (+118)

TEX: (-138) | CHW: (+118) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+118) | CHW: +1.5 (-142)

TEX: -1.5 (+118) | CHW: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 3-3, 3.59 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 2-5, 3.49 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Patrick Corbin (3-3) to the mound, while Davis Martin (2-5) will get the nod for the White Sox. Corbin's team is 6-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Corbin's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have gone 3-6-0 ATS in Martin's nine starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 2-7 in Martin's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.7%)

Rangers vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas is a -138 favorite on the road.

Rangers vs White Sox Spread

The Rangers are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +118 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -142.

Rangers versus White Sox, on May 25, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 17 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Texas has come away with a win nine times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 53 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 53 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 29-24-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 15 of the 49 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (30.6%).

Chicago is 14-32 (winning just 30.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

In the 50 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-24-3).

The White Sox are 26-24-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is batting .250 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .333 while slugging .463.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 91st in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Langford has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double and three walks.

Josh Jung leads Texas in slugging percentage (.472) and total hits (46) this season. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging in MLB.

Jung heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Josh Smith has 42 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .347.

Adolis Garcia has seven home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .212 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up an on-base percentage of .312, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .233 and slugging .394.

He is 118th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Luis Robert has six doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .192. He's slugging .314 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 158th in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage and 154th in slugging percentage.

Lenyn Sosa has put up a slugging percentage of .408 and has 48 hits, both team-high figures for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .307 with four doubles, a home run and 14 walks.

Rangers vs White Sox Head to Head

5/24/2025: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-5 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/23/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 8/29/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/25/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/24/2024: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/23/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/22/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/3/2023: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 8/2/2023: 11-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!