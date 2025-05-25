Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (29-23) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (26-26)

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and ARID

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-126) | ARI: (+108)

STL: (-126) | ARI: (+108) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+164) | ARI: +1.5 (-200)

STL: -1.5 (+164) | ARI: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 5-1, 4.02 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 7-3, 3.81 ERA

The Cardinals will call on Sonny Gray (5-1) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (7-3). Gray and his team have a record of 7-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Gray's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks are 7-3-0 against the spread when Pfaadt starts. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in four of Pfaadt's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (54.6%)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +108 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+164 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -200 to cover.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Cardinals-Diamondbacks on May 25, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 6-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 27 of their 52 opportunities.

In 52 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 30-22-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks are 8-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Arizona has a 5-5 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have played in 51 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-25-3).

The Diamondbacks have covered 45.1% of their games this season, going 23-28-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar is batting .249 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .356 and a slugging percentage of .406.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 94th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis in OBP (.381), slugging percentage (.448) and total hits (62) this season. He's batting .320.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Nolan Arenado is batting .239 with a .386 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Willson Contreras is batting .250 with a .332 OBP and 28 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Contreras takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with two RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has a slugging percentage of .579 and has 58 hits, both team-high figures for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .271 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 60th and he is sixth in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo paces his team with a .404 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .309 while slugging .483.

He is currently 13th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Josh Naylor has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .289.

Eugenio Suarez has nine doubles, 14 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .219.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/24/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/24/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2024: 14-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/13/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/12/2024: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2023: 11-7 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-7 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/25/2023: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

