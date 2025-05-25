Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (31-21) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-27)

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, FDSOH, and MARQ

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-112) | CIN: (-104)

CHC: (-112) | CIN: (-104) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+132) | CIN: +1.5 (-160)

CHC: -1.5 (+132) | CIN: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 3-3, 5.44 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 4-4, 3.22 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Ben Brown (3-3) to the mound, while Nick Lodolo (4-4) will take the ball for the Reds. Brown and his team have a record of 4-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds have a 6-4-0 ATS record in Lodolo's 10 starts with a set spread. The Reds have a 2-2 record in Lodolo's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (51.9%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

Chicago is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -104 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Reds are -160 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +132.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Cubs-Reds on May 25, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 21 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has been victorious 21 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 32 of their 50 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 26-24-0 in 50 games with a line this season.

The Reds have gone 13-15 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 11-13 (45.8%).

The Reds have played in 51 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-29-2).

The Reds have collected a 27-24-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.9% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .279 with 35 walks and 39 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .539.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Tucker will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 58 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .580, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .313.

His batting average ranks 34th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 106th, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Seiya Suzuki has 51 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.319/.552.

Suzuki has recorded a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .429 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is batting .295 with a .337 OBP and 22 RBI for Chicago this season.

Hoerner takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has collected 51 hits, a team-best for the Reds. He's batting .248 and slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 92nd and he is 80th in slugging.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .397 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .280 with an on-base percentage of .361.

His batting average ranks 39th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 103rd in slugging.

Gavin Lux a has .383 on-base percentage to lead the Reds.

Austin Hays is hitting .317 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.

Cubs vs Reds Head to Head

5/24/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2025: 13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/29/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2024: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 13-4 CHC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-4 CHC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/30/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/29/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/9/2024: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/8/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

