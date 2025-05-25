Braves vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves will take on the San Diego Padres in MLB action on Sunday.

Braves vs Padres Game Info

Atlanta Braves (25-26) vs. San Diego Padres (28-22)

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and SDPA

Braves vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-134) | SD: (+114)

ATL: (-134) | SD: (+114) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 3-3, 3.52 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Padres) - 1-3, 4.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Schwellenbach (3-3) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (1-3) will take the ball for the Padres. Schwellenbach's team is 4-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schwellenbach's team has a record of 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Padres have a 5-5-0 record against the spread in Cease's starts. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for two Cease starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (50.8%)

Braves vs Padres Moneyline

Atlanta is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +114 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Atlanta is +146 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Padres Over/Under

The Braves-Padres contest on May 25 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Braves vs Padres Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 21, or 55.3%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 16-12 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 50 opportunities.

In 50 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 23-27-0 against the spread.

The Padres have won nine of the 20 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, San Diego has gone 5-8 (38.5%).

In the 49 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-27-1).

The Padres are 26-23-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 46 hits, batting .243 this season with 21 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .481.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 104th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna has 45 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .422. He's batting .273 and slugging .473.

He is 54th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Ozzie Albies has 47 hits this season and has a slash line of .232/.290/.335.

Albies enters this game with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.431) thanks to 17 extra-base hits.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated 54 hits, a team-best for the Padres. He's batting .283 and slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 34th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado has a .388 on-base percentage while slugging .464. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .317.

His batting average is ninth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Luis Arraez is batting .291 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and nine walks.

Gavin Sheets is batting .277 with seven doubles, nine home runs and nine walks.

Braves vs Padres Head to Head

5/24/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/23/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/28/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/27/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/2/2024: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/1/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/14/2024: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/13/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

