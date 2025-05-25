Giants vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB squads busy on Sunday, versus the Washington Nationals.

Giants vs Nationals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (30-22) vs. Washington Nationals (24-28)

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-152) | WSH: (+128)

SF: (-152) | WSH: (+128) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134)

SF: -1.5 (+112) | WSH: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 6-0, 2.67 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Nationals) - 1-2, 5.95 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Robbie Ray (6-0, 2.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Mike Soroka (1-2, 5.95 ERA). Ray and his team are 8-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ray's team has a record of 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Soroka's starts. The Nationals are 1-3 in Soroka's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (51.2%)

Giants vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Nationals, San Francisco is the favorite at -152, and Washington is +128 playing at home.

Giants vs Nationals Spread

The Giants are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+112 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -134 to cover.

Giants vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Nationals on May 25 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 20, or 60.6%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has been victorious seven times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 52 opportunities.

The Giants are 25-27-0 against the spread in their 52 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 21 of the 39 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (53.8%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Washington has a record of 11-12 (47.8%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times this season for a 24-25-1 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have a 27-23-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has an OPS of .791, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season. He has a .281 batting average.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Lee has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Wilmer Flores has two doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging in the major leagues.

Heliot Ramos has a team-high 56 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .482.

Matt Chapman has nine home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has totaled 56 hits with a .380 on-base percentage and a .543 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals. He's batting .284.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 31st in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams has nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks while batting .295. He's slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Garcia is batting .233 with nine doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .223 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Giants vs Nationals Head to Head

5/24/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/23/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/8/2024: 9-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/7/2024: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 11-5 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/5/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/10/2024: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/9/2024: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/8/2024: 8-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/23/2023: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

