VCU vs Saint Joseph's (PA) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 2 seed VCU Rams (25-7, 15-3 A-10) are squaring off against the No. 3 seed Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (22-10, 13-5 A-10) in the A-10 tournament on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena, at 3:30 p.m. ET airing on CBS Sports Network.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

VCU vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

VCU vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: VCU win (76%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's VCU-Saint Joseph's (PA) spread (VCU -6.5) or total (146.5 points).

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VCU vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

VCU has put together a 16-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has put together an 18-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Saint Joseph's (PA) is 3-4 against the spread compared to the 9-12 ATS record VCU racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Rams have done a better job covering the spread in road games (6-4-0) than they have at home (7-10-0).

The Hawks have been better against the spread on the road (8-5-0) than at home (8-6-0) this year.

VCU's record against the spread in conference play is 8-11-0.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has 15 wins against the spread in 19 A-10 games this year.

VCU vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Moneyline Betting Stats

VCU has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 21 times (87.5%) in those games.

The Rams have a mark of 18-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -255 or better on the moneyline.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has won 56.2% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (9-7).

The Hawks are 2-6 (winning only 25% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies VCU has a 71.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

VCU vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Head-to-Head Comparison

VCU is outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game with a +322 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.1 points per game (50th in college basketball) and allows 72.0 per contest (121st in college basketball).

Terrence Hill Jr. is 372nd in the nation with a team-high 14.3 points per game.

Saint Joseph's (PA) puts up 73.6 points per game (241st in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per outing (67th in college basketball). It has a +126 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s leading scorer, Jaiden Glover, ranks 227th in college basketball, scoring 15.9 points per game.

The Rams rank 95th in the nation at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 more than the 29.8 their opponents average.

Lazar Djokovic averages 5.5 rebounds per game (ranking 419th in college basketball) to lead the Rams.

The Hawks win the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. They collect 35.8 rebounds per game, 29th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.3.

Dasear Haskins is 259th in the country with 6.2 rebounds per game, leading the Hawks.

VCU ranks 39th in college basketball with 104.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 85th in college basketball defensively with 91.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hawks rank 269th in college basketball averaging 93.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 40th, allowing 88.7 points per 100 possessions.

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