Vanderbilt vs UNLV Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Vanderbilt Commodores face the UNLV Rebels.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vanderbilt vs UNLV Odds & Spread

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Vanderbilt: (-200) | UNLV: (+164)

Vanderbilt: (-200) | UNLV: (+164) Spread: Vanderbilt: -4.5 (-106) | UNLV: +4.5 (-114)

Vanderbilt: -4.5 (-106) | UNLV: +4.5 (-114) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Vanderbilt vs UNLV Betting Trends

Vanderbilt hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this year.

All three of Vanderbilt's games have gone over the point total this season.

UNLV has but one win versus the spread this year.

UNLV has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Not one of UNLV's one games has hit the over in 2023.

Vanderbilt vs UNLV Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Commodores win (53.8%)

Vanderbilt vs UNLV Point Spread

Vanderbilt is favored by 4.5 points against UNLV. Vanderbilt is -106 to cover the spread, while UNLV is -114.

Vanderbilt vs UNLV Over/Under

The over/under for Vanderbilt-UNLV on September 16 is 57.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Vanderbilt vs UNLV Moneyline

Vanderbilt is a -200 favorite on the moneyline, while UNLV is a +164 underdog.

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Points Insights

The Commodores had an average implied point total of 36.7 last season, which is 5.7 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (31).

Last year, Vanderbilt put up more than 31 points in four games.

The average implied point total last season for the Rebels (31.9) is 4.9 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (27).

Bet $5 on Commodores vs. Rebels and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Vanderbilt vs. UNLV analysis on FanDuel Research.