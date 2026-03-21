Vanderbilt vs Nebraska College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 5 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (27-8) attempt to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against the No. 4 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (27-6) on Saturday at Paycom Center, starting at 8:45 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Game time: 8:45 p.m. ET

8:45 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (51.1%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Vanderbilt-Nebraska spread (Vanderbilt -1.5) or total (146.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has covered 18 times in 35 chances against the spread this season.

Nebraska is 18-15-0 ATS this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Nebraska is 4-3 against the spread compared to the 14-15 ATS record Vanderbilt racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Commodores have the same winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.500) as they do in road games.

The Cornhuskers have been better against the spread away (7-3-0) than at home (8-10-0) this year.

Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has won in 19, or 79.2%, of the 24 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Commodores have won 19 of 24 games when listed as at least -128 or better on the moneyline.

Nebraska has been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. Nebraska has finished 3-3 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, the Cornhuskers have gone 3-2 (60%).

Vanderbilt has an implied victory probability of 56.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt is outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game with a +389 scoring differential overall. It puts up 86.1 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allows 75.0 per outing (216th in college basketball).

Tyler ranks 50th in the country with a team-high 19.3 points per game.

Nebraska puts up 77.2 points per game (144th in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per contest (15th in college basketball). It has a +383 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Pryce Sandfort's 18.0 points per game paces Nebraska and ranks 94th in college basketball.

The Commodores grab 32.3 rebounds per game (155th in college basketball) compared to the 31.3 of their opponents.

Devin is 198th in college basketball play with 6.7 rebounds per game to lead the Commodores.

The Cornhuskers rank 138th in the country at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 more than the 31.5 their opponents average.

Rienk Mast averages 5.8 rebounds per game (329th in college basketball) to lead the Cornhuskers.

Vanderbilt ranks 13th in college basketball with 107.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 139th in college basketball defensively with 94.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cornhuskers average 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (68th in college basketball), and give up 87.1 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!