UTSA vs Temple Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The UTSA Roadrunners are among the college football squads playing on Saturday, up against the Temple Owls.

UTSA vs Temple Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UTSA: (-630) | Temple: (+450)

UTSA: (-630) | Temple: (+450) Spread: UTSA: -13.5 (-115) | Temple: +13.5 (-105)

UTSA: -13.5 (-115) | Temple: +13.5 (-105) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

UTSA vs Temple Betting Trends

UTSA is winless against the spread this season.

UTSA has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.

UTSA has had one game (of four) hit the over this season.

Temple is winless against the spread this year.

Temple has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this year.

A pair of Temple four games in 2023 have hit the over.

UTSA vs Temple Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Roadrunners win (86.4%)

UTSA vs Temple Point Spread

UTSA is favored by 13.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. Temple, the underdog, is -105.

UTSA vs Temple Over/Under

A total of 54.5 points has been set for the UTSA-Temple game on October 7, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

UTSA vs Temple Moneyline

UTSA is the favorite, -630 on the moneyline, while Temple is a +450 underdog.

UTSA vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games UTSA 19.3 130 28 51 56.5 2 4 Temple 21 112 31 102 50.5 1 5

