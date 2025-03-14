Utah Valley vs Seattle U Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WAC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Utah Valley Wolverines (24-7, 15-1 WAC) square off in the WAC tournament against the No. 5 seed Seattle U Redhawks (14-17, 8-8 WAC) on Friday at Orleans Arena, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

Utah Valley vs. Seattle U Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Paradise, Nevada

Arena: Orleans Arena

Utah Valley vs. Seattle U Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Utah Valley win (58.7%)

Utah Valley is a 1.5-point favorite against Seattle U on Friday and the over/under has been set at 134.5 points. Here's a few betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the matchup.

Utah Valley vs. Seattle U: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah Valley has covered 18 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

Seattle U has put together a 12-17-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Utah Valley is 13-6 against the spread compared to the 5-5 ATS record Seattle U racks up as a 1.5-point underdog.

The Wolverines sport a better record against the spread at home (10-0-0) than they do on the road (7-9-0).

The Redhawks have performed better against the spread at home (5-7-0) than away (6-9-0) this year.

Utah Valley has 13 wins against the spread in 17 conference games this season.

Seattle U has covered the spread eight times in 17 WAC games.

Utah Valley vs. Seattle U: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah Valley has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (88.9%) in those contests.

The Wolverines have a win-loss record of 14-2 when favored by -134 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Seattle U is 2-8 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

The Redhawks have gone 2-6 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (25%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah Valley has a 57.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Utah Valley vs. Seattle U Head-to-Head Comparison

Utah Valley is outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game with a +265 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.3 points per game (110th in college basketball) and allows 67.7 per outing (57th in college basketball).

Dominick Nelson's team-leading 15.2 points per game ranks 248th in the nation.

Seattle U's +142 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.9 points per game (260th in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per contest (38th in college basketball).

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe's team-leading 15.2 points per game rank him 248th in the nation.

The Wolverines win the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. They collect 35.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 27th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.8 per contest.

Carter Welling averages 6.1 rebounds per game (ranking 297th in college basketball) to lead the Wolverines.

The 31.3 rebounds per game the Redhawks accumulate rank 215th in college basketball, 1.3 more than the 30.0 their opponents collect.

Moncrieffe's 9.6 rebounds per game lead the Redhawks and rank 14th in college basketball.

Utah Valley's 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 124th in college basketball, and the 86.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 29th in college basketball.

The Redhawks rank 221st in college basketball with 94.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 53rd defensively with 88.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

