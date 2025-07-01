Braves vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Angels Game Info

Atlanta Braves (38-45) vs. Los Angeles Angels (41-42)

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and FDSW

Braves vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-198) | LAA: (+166)

ATL: (-198) | LAA: (+166) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118)

ATL: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Braves vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 4-7, 3.70 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-5, 4.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Grant Holmes (4-7) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (2-5) will get the nod for the Angels. Holmes' team is 7-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Holmes' team is 5-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have a 12-4-0 record against the spread in Anderson's starts. The Angels are 9-6 in Anderson's 15 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (69.8%)

Braves vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +166 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -198 favorite at home.

Braves vs Angels Spread

The Braves are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (-102 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -118 to cover.

Braves vs Angels Over/Under

The Braves-Angels contest on July 1 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Angels Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 33, or 54.1%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 11 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -198 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 79 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 79 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 36-43-0 against the spread.

The Angels have gone 30-33 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).

Los Angeles is 6-6 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer.

The Angels have played in 82 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-37-2).

The Angels have a 44-38-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.7% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 81 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .261 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .474.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 69th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, six walks and four RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna has 71 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373. He's batting .247 and slugging .397.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Austin Riley has hit 12 homers with a team-high .423 SLG this season.

Riley heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a walk and an RBI.

Ozzie Albies has six home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .223 this season.

Albies has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three walks.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .216. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .287.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 144th in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Ward takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .316 with five doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel's .363 on-base percentage and .404 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .271.

He is currently 55th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jo Adell has racked up 59 hits, a team-best for the Angels.

Zach Neto is hitting .273 with 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 11 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!