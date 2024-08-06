2024 Utah Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The Utah Utes have a record of 2-0 in 2024, ranking as the No. 12 team in the country. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Utah 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Southern Utah Aug. 29 W 49-0 - - 2 Baylor Sept. 7 W 23-12 Utes (-14.5) 54.5 3 @ Utah State Sept. 14 - Utes (-21.5) 46.5 4 @ Oklahoma State Sept. 21 - - - 5 Arizona Sept. 28 - - - 7 @ Arizona State Oct. 11 - - - 8 TCU Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Utah Last Game

The Utes, in their most recent outing, defeated the Baylor Bears 23-12. Against the Bears, Cameron Rising led the Utes with 92 yards on 8-of-14 passing (57.1%) for two TDs and no interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for 21 yards. In the running game, Micah Bernard totaled 118 rushing yards on 19 carries (6.2 yards per carry). He added two catches for five yards and one touchdown. Money Parks grabbed three balls for 80 yards (averaging 26.7 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Bears.

Utah Betting Insights

Utah has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

