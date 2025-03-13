Utah State vs UNLV Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Utah State Aggies (25-6, 15-5 MWC) and the No. 6 seed UNLV Rebels (18-14, 11-9 MWC) meet in the MWC tournament Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center, tipping off at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Utah State vs. UNLV Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Utah State vs. UNLV Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah State win (73.7%)

Before making a wager on Thursday's Utah State-UNLV spread (Utah State -6.5) or total (142.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Utah State vs. UNLV: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah State has covered 15 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

UNLV has put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah State (9-9) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (50%) than UNLV (3-4) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (42.9%).

Against the spread, the Aggies have performed better when playing at home, covering nine times in 16 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

The Rebels' winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). Away, it is .500 (6-6-0).

Utah State has nine wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.

UNLV's MWC record against the spread is 10-11-0.

Utah State vs. UNLV: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah State has been victorious in 20, or 87%, of the 23 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Aggies have come away with a win 15 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -280 or better on the moneyline.

UNLV has compiled a 4-12 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer, the Rebels have a 1-6 record (winning just 14.3% of their games).

Utah State has an implied victory probability of 73.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Utah State vs. UNLV Head-to-Head Comparison

Utah State is outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game with a +359 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.5 points per game (25th in college basketball) and gives up 69.9 per outing (112th in college basketball).

Ian Martinez's 16.9 points per game lead Utah State and rank 121st in the nation.

UNLV outscores opponents by 1.5 points per game (posting 69.6 points per game, 293rd in college basketball, and giving up 68.1 per outing, 64th in college basketball) and has a +49 scoring differential.

UNLV's leading scorer, Dedan Thomas Jr., is 216th in college basketball, putting up 15.6 points per game.

The Aggies rank 230th in the nation at 31.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 28.0 their opponents average.

Mason Falslev is 295th in college basketball action with 6.1 rebounds per game to lead the Aggies.

The Rebels rank 219th in the nation at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.2 their opponents average.

Jeremiah Cherry averages 5.3 rebounds per game (512th in college basketball) to lead the Rebels.

Utah State's 107.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank seventh in college basketball, and the 92.0 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 139th in college basketball.

The Rebels rank 217th in college basketball averaging 94.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 148th, allowing 92.3 points per 100 possessions.

