Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28
On Monday in the NHL, the Utah Hockey Club are up against the San Jose Sharks.
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Game Info
- Utah Hockey Club (4-4-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-7-2)
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Utah Hockey Club (-255)
|Sharks (+205)
|5.5
|Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (69.2%)
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Utah Hockey Club are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Utah Hockey Club are +104 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -125.
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Utah Hockey Club-Sharks matchup on October 28, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Moneyline
- Utah is the favorite, -255 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +205 underdog on the road.