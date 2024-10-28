menu item
NHL

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28

On Monday in the NHL, the Utah Hockey Club are up against the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Game Info

  • Utah Hockey Club (4-4-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-7-2)
  • Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Utah Hockey Club (-255)Sharks (+205)5.5Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (69.2%)

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Utah Hockey Club are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Utah Hockey Club are +104 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -125.

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Utah Hockey Club-Sharks matchup on October 28, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Utah is the favorite, -255 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +205 underdog on the road.

