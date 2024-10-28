Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28

On Monday in the NHL, the Utah Hockey Club are up against the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Game Info

Utah Hockey Club (4-4-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-7-2)

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Utah Hockey Club (-255) Sharks (+205) 5.5 Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (69.2%)

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Puck Line

The Utah Hockey Club are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Utah Hockey Club are +104 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -125.

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Utah Hockey Club-Sharks matchup on October 28, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Moneyline

Utah is the favorite, -255 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +205 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!