MLB Player Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Spencer Jones 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (+105)

Kyle Harrison Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Paul Skenes Under 15.5 Outs Recorded (-110)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Astros vs. Yankees, 7:06 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Spencer Jones +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Houston Astros RHP Ethan Pecko is making only his second MLB start of his career, and he’s got a tough task on the road against a New York Yankees offense that is getting healthier.

Pecko had a 22.2% K rate in Triple-A before getting the call, so he’s not a huge swing-and-miss guy. His MLB debut was a struggle as he permitted two earned runs in just 3.2 frames.

Spencer Jones has lived up to his prospect pedigree to far in The Show, striking out a lot (36.0% K rate) but providing solid power (7 HRs, 44.2% fly-ball rate). At home against righties is Jones’ best split, with the rookie amassing a 45.0% hard-hit rate and 55.0% fly-ball rate in the split this season.

After Pecko departs the game, Jones will face a Houston bullpen that has allowed the sixth-most homers per nine (1.26) and has the 11th-worst xFIP (4.29).

Brewers vs. Mets, 7:11 p.m. ET

Kyle Harrison - Alt Strikeouts Kyle Harrison - Alt Strikeouts Kyle Harrison 6+ Strikeouts -130 Kyle Harrison 7+ Strikeouts +186 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kyle Harrison kind of broke out in a small sample last year, and he’s upped it to elite-level numbers in 2026.

The Milwaukee Brewers‘ southpaw has pitched to a 3.05 SIERA, 30.3% strikeout rate and 12.9% swinging-strike rate this year. He’s had some massive K outputs — eight and 10 over his last three starts — but usually has a short leash as he hasn’t worked past five innings in any of his previous six outings.

That makes Harrison a little tough to trust, but I’m willing to back him to get to six-plus Ks today versus the New York Mets.

The Mets are 26th in wOBA on the year (.307), and while they’re swinging it better of late, they also have the ninth-highest K rate over the past 30 days (23.5%).

I don’t mind Harrison 7+ strikeouts at +150 odds, either, because he can really get rolling when he’s on.

Pirates vs. Padres, 9:41 p.m. ET

Paul Skenes Outs Recorded Paul Skenes Under 15.5 Aug 26 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Paul Skenes has been off for a while now, and with the Pittsburgh Pirates likely to be cautious with their ace, I like Skenes under 15.5 outs recorded.

Skenes has seen a velo drop as well as some poor results, with the star righty holding an ugly 5.82 ERA over his previous 10 starts. The velo drop — down to 95.7 MPH average fastball two starts ago — is alarming and points to a possible injury.

Skenes got extra time between starts before his most recent outing and gave up three earned runs in 4.1 innings as the Pirates yanked him at 81 pitches.

Getting the San Diego Padres at Petco is a nice matchup, but unless Skenes is either super efficient or the Pirates opt to let him throw more pitches, he should have a tough time going over 15.5 outs recorded.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.